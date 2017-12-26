Extra Energy

Extra Energy is a relatively new UK energy provider. It launched in 2014 and has offered some of the cheapest fixed deals on the market.

Extra Energy's sibling company in Germany, Extra Energie, grew rapidly and now supplies more than 2m German homes and businesses. So it will be interesting to see whether Extra Energy follows its success.

Extra Energy customer satisfaction

Extra Energy came 22nd out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind in the UK.

The table below shows the breakdown of Extra Energy's score from our latest survey.

Extra Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 49%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 98 Extra Energy customers.)

Which? verdict on Extra Energy

Extra Energy's overall customer score of 49% is lower than average (which is 56%).

Extra Energy has the dubious honour of having the highest number (21%) of its customers saying they wouldn’t recommend it. And it’s no wonder: during spring 2016, all other suppliers resolved at least 81% of complaints within eight weeks – Extra Energy only resolved 49% of complaints. It’s also among the worst firms for solving complaints straight away, managing just a quarter on the same or next working day.

It does offer cheap deals, though.

In July 2016 industry watchdog Ofgem opened an investigation into whether Extra Energy had broken rules about billing, customer service and complaints handling. Scroll down to 'Extra Energy in the news' for more information.

Pros: Offers competitive tariffs

Cons: Received only two stars from its customers for customer service, bills and dealing with complaints – reflected in its low customer score for 2016.

Extra Energy fuel mix

First Utility gets its fuel from:

19% Coal

33% Natural Gas

28% Renewables

13% Nuclear

7% Other

(Note: Information is correct as of January 2017, based on Extra Energy's published fuel mix on its website. Information is based on Extra Energy's fuel mix between 1 April 2015 and 31 March 2016).

Extra Energy in the news

2016

In July 2016, industry watchdog Ofgem opened an investigation into whether Extra Energy had broken rules about billing, customer service and complaints handling.

The investigation was launched following Ofgem’s monitoring of the market, as well as information gathered from the Citizens Advice Service and The Ombudsman. The investigation is examining whether Extra Energy breached Ofgem’s Standards of Conduct, which are aimed at ensuring suppliers treat customers fairly.

