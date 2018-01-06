Small energy companies
Iresa
Article 14 of 27
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Iresa
Small energy firm Iresa pays its customers interest on an credit balance built up, but is Iresa worth switching to?
Coming soon...
We're crunching the data of our latest energy companies' survey.
Come back to find out what Iresa's customers really think of it, and to see how it ranked in our 2018 energy customer survey.