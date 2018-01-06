Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Small energy companies

Octopus Energy

Article 17 of 27

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy calls itself a ‘new breed of energy supplier’, doing away with bureaucracy to give customers simplicity. Find out if Octopus Energy lives up to its claims.

Coming soon…

We're crunching the data of our latest energy companies' survey.

Come back to find out what Octopus Energy's customers really think of it, and to see how it ranked in our 2018 energy customer survey.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

M&S Energy

next

Ovo Energy

Which? works for you © Which? 2017