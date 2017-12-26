Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Top five best filter coffee machines

By Yvette Fletcher

We've rounded up our top-scoring filter coffee machines to help you find your perfect fit.

The top filter coffee machines recommended in the table below have all gone through rigorous testing in the Which? lab, so you can be sure that they'll make a great cup of coffee while also being quick, quiet and easy to use.

  Why we love it Ground coffee taste test Ease of use Score
Best overall filter coffee machine

This model surpasses every other filter coffee machine we've tested. It makes stellar coffee, described by our coffee expert as 'smooth, full flavoured and nicely intense'.

 83%
Cheapest Best Buy filter coffee machine

This excellent filter coffee machine is an affordable way to get your caffeine hit - it makes tasty coffee with a rich, sweet aroma.

 80%
Best pour-over filter coffee machine

This filter machine dispenses coffee at a perfect temperature. Our coffee expert awarded it five stars for its fresh, great-tasting coffee.

 79%
Best standard filter coffee machine

This stylish filter coffee machine makes delectable coffee that our coffee expert called 'very drinkable' - it's also a cinch to use.

 76%
Best filter coffee machine with an insulated jug

This model's insulated jug will keep your coffee warmer for longer. It makes a lovely brew with a smooth, balanced flavour.

 72%

Get the full list of models we recommend: Best Buy filter coffee machines.

Which? filter coffee machine tests

You'd expect every filter coffee machine to be able to make a good brew, but our tests have uncovered some that fall short. Our coffee tasting expert rates the flavour, texture and aroma of coffee made by each filter coffee machine we test. We've found that some make a watery, unappetising brew while others have wowed us with their rich, flavoursome coffee.

While making tasty coffee is a crucial ask for a filter machine, you'll also want to avoid one that's slow, loud and unnecessarily tricky to use. Our tests go further than anyone else - we uncover the strengths and weaknesses of each product so only the very best earn our Best Buy accolade.

Which? is independent - we don't accept advertising or freebies. You can trust our reviews to give you the full, impartial truth about filter coffee machines.

