Best activity trackers and fitness watches

Top five activity trackers

By Hannah Walsh

Keep on track with our pick of five of the best fitness trackers from our tough lab tests, including models for every need and budget.

Whether you’re looking for a simple fitness tracker for monitoring steps, calories and distance travelled, or want one with some more advanced features, we’ve got a top-scoring fitness tracker for you. 

We’ve tested over 30 of the latest fitness trackers from brands such as Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone and Misfit.

Our tough tests use specialist lab equipment to check the accuracy of the tracking offered by each device, meaning you'll be able to precisely track your activity and fitness. Our panel of users gets to grips with the trackers over a number of weeks, so you can be sure that we have the best advice when it comes to set-up, ease of use and comfort.

The best fitness trackers are accurate, comfortable and a breeze to use, but not all devices are built the same. Poor performers in our tests have failed to track any activity accurately, and we’ve found models that are so uncomfortable our users wouldn’t want them even as a gift – these devices are sure to end up resigned to a drawer.

Best fitness trackers 2017

Which? score 70%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Built in heart rate monitor:
Waterproof:

There’s no need to charge this device as it has a replaceable battery that will last for around a year. It’s accurate too.

Which? score 69%
Reviewed Dec 2014
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
5 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Built in heart rate monitor:
Waterproof:

You won’t struggle to stay motivated with this fitness tracker, as it’s full of great tracking options and motivational prompts.

Which? score 68%
Reviewed May 2017
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Built in heart rate monitor:
Waterproof:

This is a great option for the style conscious.

Which? score 66%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Built in heart rate monitor:
Waterproof:

This fitness tracker is packed full of features, including a heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. But what else does it have?

Which? score 57%
Reviewed Dec 2017
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
3 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Built in heart rate monitor:
Waterproof:

A keenly priced device that automatically tracks swimming, and is suitable for using in the pool.

Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.

Not found the perfect product for you? Browse all of our fitness watch and activity tracker reviews.

We test fitness trackers more thoroughly than anyone else

Our fitness tracker testing goes the extra mile. We walk and run on a treadmill, carry shopping and load and unload a dishwasher, all while wearing a gas mask or heart rate monitor.  

These are just some of the lengths we go to in order to check how accurate a fitness tracker is. Our users try out the trackers for several weeks  too so they can rate them fairly on comfort and usability.

To see our in-depth verdicts on all the models we’ve tested visit our fitness tracker reviews.

