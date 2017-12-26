Top five best fitness watches and activity trackers with heart-rate monitors

Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.

How do we test heart-rate tracking accuracy?

Our test participants go through a series of tasks while wearing a ‘telemetry monitor’ chest strap, which measures the electrical signals from their heart. They walk on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/hour for 10 minutes and run at 9-10km/hour for 10 minutes and go through a routine of daily tasks, including loading and unloading a dishwasher, carrying the shopping and sitting reading a magazine.

We compare the heart-rate readings from the telemetry monitor with the fitness watch or activity tracker, which allows us to calculate how accurate the device is. We know consistency is just as important as accuracy, particularly when using changes in heart rate to monitor improvements in fitness over time. So we repeat our walking test to see if the trackers consistently overstate, understate or hit the accuracy mark.