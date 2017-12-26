How to buy the best golf watch

What makes a good golf watch?

If you’re looking for a golf watch that will slash shots off your handicap, consider investing in one that has the following key features to get the most out of wearing it:

Accelerometer – This measures the speed of your swing and helps to smooth out any GPS blips when calculating distance.

Battery life – In GPS mode most golf watches will last for 11-15 hours, so they’re suitable for a full day or even a weekend of golfing. When the GPS is turned off, the lithium-ion battery will last for a few weeks before needing a charge.

Pre-loaded courses – You can check if your preferred courses are available before you buy your golf watch and you can request one to be added if it isn’t there. On average, most golf watches have 30,000-40,000 course maps worldwide and this number is ever increasing.

Course updates – Look for golf watches that provide daily course updates at no extra charge so you can ensure you have the latest information and don’t encounter any sudden surprises on the green.

Green distances – Having accurate distance information to the front, middle and back of the green helps you to choose the right club for each individual shot.

Green-view graphics – As well as distance information, some watches provide a basic visual aid so you can see the lay of the green and know what approach to take.

Hazard detection – This feature helps you to avoid sand bunkers and areas of water with precise distances to the front and back of every hazard.

Automatic shot detection/automatic scorecard – Shows you at a glance how far you’ve hit the ball and tracks your score digitally along the fairway for post-game analysis. It means you don’t need to take a pencil and paper and manually note down the number of shots taken.

Bluetooth – Most golf watches wirelessly sync to your phone using Bluetooth Low Energy, which shouldn’t run down your phone battery too quickly. Be aware that some watches have a shorter Bluetooth range than others, which means if you’re too far away from your phone it won’t connect properly. This is something we’re going to test in the lab.

Shot history analysis – Each brand of golf watch has a corresponding app where you can study your previous golf rounds, enabling you to understand past performances and take note of the parts of your game that need improving.

Water resistance – Typically a golf watch is rated 5 ATM for water resistance. This means it will withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 50 meters, so playing golf in wet weather shouldn’t be a problem.

Anti-glare – Look for a device that has anti-glare to ensure that’s its legible and easy to read even in bright sunlight.

Smart notifications – If you want to spend all day on the green, but still be easily contactable, choose a watch with smart notification capabilities. This enables you to read texts and emails without having to get your phone out of your bag.

Operating system – All golf GPS watches work with iOS and Android, but only some models are compatible with Windows OS.

Customisable straps – If there are different-sized straps available, it’s worth checking which is the most comfortable and fitted for you to wear.

Screen – In general most golf watches have a greyscale screen and buttons to navigate through the menus, but more premium models will feature colour touchscreens. Some touchscreens are described as glove-friendly, which means they can be operated even if you’re wearing a golf glove.