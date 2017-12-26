Don't Buy fitness watches and activity trackers

What makes a Don’t Buy fitness watch or activity tracker?

We’ve found wearables in our tests that simply aren’t up to the task. Some are inaccurate, and will provide fitness-tracking data that’s way off the mark. In fact, the worst-scoring activity tracker from our testing overstated calories burned by more than 100%. This means you could be left thinking you’d worked off twice as many calories as you actually had. Others have straps that are so uncomfortable or difficult to use that they’d soon end up resigned to a forgotten drawer in your home, never to see daylight again.

23 % One fitness watch understated heart-rate measurements by this amount during cycling tests

But we’ve also found plenty of great fitness watches and activity trackers currently available to buy at great prices too. The very best models from our testing will provide you with an accurate, comprehensive and easy-to-understand snapshot of your health, activity, weight loss goals and daily exercise routine – week after week, year after year. They’ll have a range of features from long-battery life to built-in heart-rate monitors, and plenty of excellent companion apps and motivational tools to keep you inspired to be active.