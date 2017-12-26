Best cheddar cheese
Find out which is the best premium extra-mature and vintage cheddar cheese available by reading the results of our latest taste tests.
We love cheddar cheese. In the UK, cheddar accounts for more than half of all cheese purchases. The best cheddars have a firm body, a good depth of flavour and a balance of savoury and sweet notes.
More than two thirds of us eat cheese at least two or three times a week, while one in 10 enjoys cheese on a daily basis and, as well as cheddar, continental cheeses, such as gouda, emmental and brie, are all enjoying increased popularity. We've also just taste-tested parmesan cheese, always popular for pasta dishes. But cheddar remains our firm favourite.
That’s why we got our panel of cheese experts, with decades of experience in all areas cheese-related, to crumble, crunch and chew their way through 14 premium extra-mature and vintage cheddars. They tasted cheddar from leading cheese brands, such as Cathedral City, Pilgrims Choice and Davidstow, as well as supermarket cheddar cheese from Aldi, Asda, The Co-operative, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.
If you're lacking in inspiration as to what to serve your guests, watch the video below where Hero Hirsh give tips on how to put together the perfect cheese board.
Which? cheddar cheese tasting
Our five cheese experts rated the 14 different cheddars for taste, texture, aroma and appearance. It was a blind taste test, so they had no idea which brand was which. As taste is the most important thing about cheese, this accounts for half the overall test score.
- 50% taste
- 20% texture
- 20% aroma
- 10% appearance
Our cheese experts...
Val Bines has more than 50 years’ experience in the cheese industry in teaching, R&D and consultancy.
Adam Byatt is chef and owner of Trinity, Upstairs and Bistro Union in Clapham, London.
Hero Hirsh is an award-winning cheesemonger and Paxton & Whitfield’s London Manager.
John Pearson is a cheese enthusiast who gives talks and cheese tastings with his company “Blessed are the cheesemakers”.
Nigel White is a cheese educator and marketer with 45 years’ experience in the dairy industry.
What makes the perfect cheese board
Tips from expert Hero Hirsh on what types and quantities of cheese make the perfect combination for the cheese board.