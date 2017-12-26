Best cheddar cheese

Find out which is the best premium extra-mature and vintage cheddar cheese available by reading the results of our latest taste tests.

We love cheddar cheese. In the UK, cheddar accounts for more than half of all cheese purchases. The best cheddars have a firm body, a good depth of flavour and a balance of savoury and sweet notes.

More than two thirds of us eat cheese at least two or three times a week, while one in 10 enjoys cheese on a daily basis and, as well as cheddar, continental cheeses, such as gouda, emmental and brie, are all enjoying increased popularity. We've also just taste-tested parmesan cheese, always popular for pasta dishes. But cheddar remains our firm favourite.

That’s why we got our panel of cheese experts, with decades of experience in all areas cheese-related, to crumble, crunch and chew their way through 14 premium extra-mature and vintage cheddars. They tasted cheddar from leading cheese brands, such as Cathedral City, Pilgrims Choice and Davidstow, as well as supermarket cheddar cheese from Aldi, Asda, The Co-operative, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.

If you're lacking in inspiration as to what to serve your guests, watch the video below where Hero Hirsh give tips on how to put together the perfect cheese board.

Members can log in to see our full results. Not a member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial for access to our findings, and thousands of product reviews.

Name Price and pack size Price per 100g Tasting Notes Score ALDI Specially Selected Regional Cheddar - Caledonian Vintage Cheddar £1.49/250g £0.60/100g ASDA Extra Special Wyke Farms Strong and Complex Extra Mature Cheddar £1.84/200g £0.92/100g Castello Tickler Extra Mature £3.50/350g £1/100g Cathedral City Extra Mature £3.50/350g

£1/100g Collier's Powerful Welsh Cheddar £3.50/350g £1/100g Co-op Truly Irresistible Vintage Cheddar £2.39/200g £1.20/100g Davidstow Extra Mature Cheddar Cornish Crackler 18 Month Matured £4/320g £1.25/100g Marks & Spencer Cornish Cruncher 3 Year Old Vintage Cheddar £5/300g

£1.67/100g Morrisons M Signature English Vintage Cheddar £2/200g

£1/100g Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar £3/350g £0.86/100g Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Welsh Slate Cavern Aged Cheddar £2.50/200g £1.25/100g Seriously Strong Extra Mature Cheddar £3.50/350g £1/100g Waitrose Cornish Quartz Extra Mature Cheddar Strength 6 £4/300g £1.33/100g Wyke Farms Simply Gorgeous Vintage Cheddar £3/320g £0.94/100g

TABLE NOTES No Tesco cheddar as it was reviewing its range. Prices correct as of 12th August 2016.

Which? cheddar cheese tasting

Our five cheese experts rated the 14 different cheddars for taste, texture, aroma and appearance. It was a blind taste test, so they had no idea which brand was which. As taste is the most important thing about cheese, this accounts for half the overall test score.

50% taste

20% texture

20% aroma

10% appearance

Our cheese experts...

Val Bines has more than 50 years’ experience in the cheese industry in teaching, R&D and consultancy.

Adam Byatt is chef and owner of Trinity, Upstairs and Bistro Union in Clapham, London.

Hero Hirsh is an award-winning cheesemonger and Paxton & Whitfield’s London Manager.

John Pearson is a cheese enthusiast who gives talks and cheese tastings with his company “Blessed are the cheesemakers”.

Nigel White is a cheese educator and marketer with 45 years’ experience in the dairy industry.

What makes the perfect cheese board

Tips from expert Hero Hirsh on what types and quantities of cheese make the perfect combination for the cheese board.

Related articles