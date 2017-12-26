Best mince pies Christmas 2017

We've picked out the best traditional mince pies money can buy this Christmas, so treat yourself and don't settle for less.

We've tasted all the big supermarket offerings to bring you the best mince pies for Christmas 2017. Our panel of four baking experts blind taste tested 11 premium traditional mince pies from the likes of M&S, Tesco, Aldi and Asda - but which came out on top?

Not for the first time, it seems you get what you pay for when it comes to treating yourself this Christmas. The M&S Collection Mince Pies (£2.50 for six) were the joint-most expensive pies our panel tasted this year but, with a score of 71%, they were also the clear winner and the only Best Buy pies we uncovered this year. The worst pies could only manage 56% and only cost 50 pence less, so it clearly pays to shop around.

Mince Pies Retailer Name Price Pack Size Test Score Tasting Notes Aldi Aldi Specially Selected Mince Pies £1.49 6 Asda Extra Special All Butter Mince Pies £1.85 6 Co-operative Irresistible Mince Pies £2.00 6 Iceland Luxury Mince Pies £1.49 6 Lidl Deluxe Luxury Mince Pies £1.49 6 M&S The Collection Mince Pies £2.50 6 Morrisons The Best All Butter Mince Pies £1.74 6 Sainsbury's Taste The Difference All Butter Mince Pies £2.50 6 Spar Spar Mince Pies £2.00 6 Tesco Finest All Butter Pastry Deep Filled Mince Pies £2.00 6 Waitrose Waitrose 1 Mince Pies £1.70 6 Table notes: Prices correct as of October 2017. All pies contain alcohol and are suitable for vegetarians.

Puff pastry mince pies and more

We tested traditional mince pies this year because that's what many of us know and love on a cold wintry evening, preferably with a steaming hot cup of tea (if not something stronger).

But they're not for everyone. You may not like them, or perhaps you're getting just a little bored with the tried and tested mincemeat and shortcrust pastry combo. Well, you're in luck. Our experts also rated 11 pies with a difference, including a puff pastry pie from Asda and a ginger and chocolate offering from Waitrose. We haven't awarded Best Buys because they are too different to each other, but our experts gave all 11 mince pies marks out of 10.

Gluten-free mince pies

If you're gluten or dairy-intolerant, don't feel like you have to miss out on treating yourself this Christmas. In what was a bit of a mince-pie marathon for our panel, our experts also sampled nine widely-available free-from pies. And the good news is they all agreed that the quality of free-from pies is improving. We uncovered three Best Buya for Christmas 2017, with the cheapest costing just £1.50 for a pack of four.

It's definitely worth shopping around for the best, though, because many of the free-from pies are still a little too free from flavour and personality for our experts’ liking. None contain alcohol and the panel thought ingredients lacked imagination.

How we test mince pies

Our expert panel blind taste tested 11 mince pies this year to help you buy the best. We asked all the major supermarkets to provide a traditional-recipe premium mince pie from their own range. Our four experts then blind taste tested them in a different order to make the test fair. They scored each pie out of 10 for appearance, aroma, taste and texture, and we then combined these into an overall percentage.

Heat brings out the flavours in mince pies, so we warmed them for three minutes in the oven at 160°C. We didn't heat them for as long as suggested on the packaging because our panel felt it made the pies far too hot and reduced their flavour.

We conducted the test at Bread Ahead, a bakery and bakery school in London. Our four experts were: Matt Jones, owner of Bread Ahead; Dan Lepard, award-winning baker; Charlotte Marrifield, owner of Harrogate Cake Company; and Patrick Moore, award-winning artisan bread maker and founder of More? The Artisan Bakery and Café.

Homemade best mince pies recipe

We asked our experts how you can add a little extra pizazz to plain mince pies this year.

Our favourite tip was adding a frangipane topping, which is the very thing we featured a recipe for in the December 2011 edition of Which? magazine. One Which? staffer told us that she’s been making them every year and is never disappointed. The recipe, given to us by pastry expert Patrick Moore, couldn’t be easier, so we’ve republished it. In our guide on how to make mince pies, you can also find mince pie recipes from Mary Berry and Jamie Oliver.