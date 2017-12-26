Best moscato

Moscato, aka Asti or sparkling muscat, is the perfect wine pairing with Christmas pud and other desserts. Discover which tastes tops.

Moscato is light, fruity and sweet. It's also recommended as a perfect pairing with Christmas pudding or mince pies.

Our expert panel has tested supermarket and big-name brands of moscato, also known as asti or sparkling muscat, to reveal the best sweet wines to pair with your Christmas pud – one of which comes in at less than a fiver.

The table below shows the 10 muscats our expert tasters put on trial. They awarded Best Buy status to two bottles of great-tasting fizz, which is guaranteed to impress your guests with the perfect blend of sweetness and fruity flavour.

For those looking for something light, muscats are a great lower-alcohol option. Our top-scoring Best Buy muscat has a 7% alcohol content, compared with the highest-rated Champagne at 12%.

Our experts said that muscats are a good antidote to all the heavy food on Christmas Day – and they’re a must for foodies who want to match their mince pie with a sweet wine. To avoid picking up a bottle of something so sweet that you may as well have picked up a sugary soft drink, log in to see our full tasting notes – Which? members have exclusive access.

Sparkling muscats Retailer Name Price Score Aldi Camoli Moscato NV Asda Asda Extra Special Asti NV Co-operative The Co-operative Fairtrade Sparkling Moscato Rosé Lidl Asti Alleni 2014 M&S Gibò Asti NV Sainsbury's Winemakers' Selection Asti Various Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato Various Martini Asti Tesco Selected by Tesco Asti NV Waitrose San Leo Asti

If you're planning to treat yourself this Christmas, pick up a great bottle of Champagne by looking at our Champagne reviews.

And for something just as tasty but as a fraction of the price, see our prosecco reviews for info on the best sparkling wine as recommended by Which? wine experts.

How Which? tests Champagne, prosecco and sparkling wine

In our quest to find the best and worst Champagnes, we asked a range of supermarkets to nominate one own-brand or exclusive non-vintage brut white Champagne and one own-label or exclusive prosecco for us to taste test. We limited the price of Champagnes to £35, muscats to £20, and prosecco had to be between £6.50 and £20. We also included a few famous brands.

We disguised all of the bottles before they were chilled and tested by a panel of wine experts. Each expert tries the wines in a different order and takes notes as they go. The experts then discuss their tasting notes, agree on a score for each bottle and decide which should be awarded Best Buy status.

This year our wine experts were: Charles Metcalfe, author, wine and food speaker and co-chairman of the International Wine Challenge (IWC); Kathryn McWhirter, author and wine writer; Peter McCombie MW, speaker, wine consultant and co-chairman of the IWC; Sam Caporn MW, wine consultant, speaker and writer; and Anthony Rose, author and wine writer for The Independent.

