Find out which orange juice won over consumers in our taste test.

No Sunday morning breakfast is complete without a refreshing glass of orange juice to wash it all down. But which ones will get your tastebuds tingling?

Enjoy a juice boost to start your day? We asked members of the public to help us taste, rate and rank the best OJs so you know what should be filling your fridge door.

Our orange juice fanatics tasted Tropicana and Innocent juices and ranked them alongside those from Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

The results reveal which supermarket own-labels beat the big brands, and show that most expensive orange juices aren’t always the tastiest.

Which? members can log in now to unlock the Best Buy orange juices in the table below.

If you’re not a member yet, take out a £1 Which? trial to reveal our OJ taste test results – and get access to all the other reviews on our website, from champagne and TVs to bread makers and coffee.

Best orange juice

Best and worst orange juice Brand Price per litre Verdict Score Aldi Del Rivo 100% Squeezed Smooth Orange Juice 99p Asda 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice Smooth £1.25 Co-op 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice Smooth £1.69 Iceland 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice £1 Innocent Orange Juice Smooth £1.85* Lidl Vitafit 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice Smooth 99p Marks & Spencer 100% Pure Squeezed Florida Orange Juice £1.85 Morrisons 100% Fruit Smooth Orange £1.23 Sainsbury’s 100% Pure Squeezed Smooth Orange Juice £1.25 Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice Smooth Not From Concentrate £1.40 Tropicana Pure Premium Orange Juice Smooth £2.48 Waitrose Pure Squeezed Smooth Orange Juice £1.60

Table notes

*£2.50 for a 1.35L bottle

How we test orange juice

We asked a consumer panel to blind-test not-from-concentrate orange juice that isn’t freshly squeezed and has no ‘bits’ in it – the kind of carton or bottle you’d pick up from the chilled aisle to go alongside a typical family brunch.

92 orange juice fans took part in our taste test in October 2016, where each juice was tasted at least 60 times and judged on flavour (which counted towards 50% of the score), appearance (20%), aroma (15%) and texture (15%).

Types of orange juice