Best whisky
By Siobhan Chan
Find out how Glenfiddich, Glenmorangie and other big brand whiskies stack up against the supermarket tipples.
Life's too short to drink bad whisky - so is the best supermarket whisky worthy of your time? Can it compete with leading brands such as Glenfiddich and Glenmorangie?
Our expert panel has tested 10 single malt and three blended Scotch whiskies to find out. In the table below, Which? members can log in to find out which of the whiskies we reviewed earned Best Buy honours, along with scores and tasting notes for each one.
How we tested whisky
We asked supermarkets to nominate good-quality own-brand or exclusive products. We asked for a single malt Scotch whisky and an eight-year-old blended Scotch whisky. We also selected branded whiskies that were sold by most major supermarkets.
Each drink was tasted blind and rated by a panel of experts. Each expert tasted the drinks in a different order.
They tasted whiskies neat and also with 5ml of water to 50ml whisky, with each accounting for 50% of the overall score.
Our experts were: Ian Wisniewski, spirits writer and consultant; Ian Buxton, consultant, commentator and author; Neil Ridley, drinks writer and consultant; and Stefan Botfield, buyer for the drinks importer/distributor Amathus.