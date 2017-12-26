Best Cooker Brands
Top 5 cooker brands for 2018
By Jane Darling
Article 1 of 9
We survey hundreds of cooker owners every year to find out which brands experience the least faults and leave owners the most satisfied with their purchase. The results enable us to give major cooker brands an overall score for customer satisfaction and reliability.
A great cooker will have an accurate oven, a grill that spreads its heat evenly and a hob that'll simmer and fry gently, without any hotspots where food can burn.
Lots of things can - and do - go wrong with cookers. You've told us about some instances where oven doors stop closing properly and others where the hob ignition gives up the ghost. The commonest grumble of all is that the oven light stops working - not a disaster, maybe, but certainly inconvenient when you want to see what's going on with your sponge without opening the door and losing all the heat.
If you've already decided on your brand and just want to know how different cookers compare with each other, head straight to our detailed cooker reviews, based on in-depth testing.
Freestanding cooker brands rated
We've combined all the data from this year's reliability survey together with our lab test results and wealth of cooker experience to bring you our unrivalled insight into the best and worst cooker brands out there and help to steer you towards one that will give you years of trouble-free service. For each brand you can find out:
- Average test score - how good each brand’s cookers are overall, based on models tested between May 2016 and August 2017.
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they’ve had with their cookers, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand’s cookers are to let you down.
- How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of cooker, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
Whether you want to invest in a high-end cooker from the likes of AEG and Smeg or would like a model from a budget brand such as Beko or Indesit, find out what the people who already own these cookers really think. Here's a preview of the best and the worst cooker brands:
|Top five cooker brands
|Brand name
|Average review score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|61%
|74%
|Should I buy it? Possibly. While cooker owners from this brand are the most satisfied, there are still a quarter of owners who wouldn't recommend one to a friend. These cookers don't do badly in our tests, though none score well enough to be a Best Buy. Unfortunately, owners have reported their cookers breaking down a fair bit, so this brand misses out on a satisfactory reliability rating this year.
|67%
|71%
|Should I buy it? Although they tend to be pricey, this brand makes decent cookers, and we've tested a couple of models recently that score well enough to be Best Buys. Unfortunately, this is another cooker brand where owners reported faults more often than we think is acceptable. According to our latest survey, after just two years of ownership, three in 10 are likely to suffer a fault.
|n/a
|67%
|Should I buy it? Two-thirds of people who own this brand of cooker are happy with their purchase, but, on the odd occasion we've tested one of these cookers, we haven't been impressed. Also, this brand didn't emerge from this year's survey with flying colours - if you own a cooker from this brand, there's a four in 10 chance that something will go wrong with it within the first five years.
|63%
|65%
|Should I buy it? This brand of cooker has improved its reliability rating this year to satisfactory, which means you'd have to be unlucky for your cooker to break down within the first few years. We've tested a couple of really good models recently, but also some very mediocre ones, so with this brand it pays to do your research and go for one that did well in our tests.
|59%
|61%
|Should I buy it? This brand of cooker came out as reliable this year, though only six out of 10 satisfied owners isn't a great vote of confidence. In our tests, this brand's cookers are a bit hit and miss - we've recently tested a couple that nearly scored well enough to take them into Best Buy territory, but others have been mediocre.
Table notes
Customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a Which? member survey of 841 freestanding cooker owners conducted in October 2017. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on whether members experienced faults with their cooker. The average test score is calculated using results of all models tested in the past two years. Table correct as of November 2017.
|Cooker brands: How the rest compare
|Brand name
|Average review score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|57%
|60%
|Should I buy it? You shouldn't need to invest much to get a cooker from this brand - they come in at an average price of £310, and there are even models available for less than £200. While we haven't come across any really good cookers in our tests, the brand emerges from our survey this year as reliable and six out of 10 people who own this brand of cooker are happy with their purchase.
|59%
|60%
|Should I buy it? Around two in 10 people suffer a breakdown with a cooker from this brand within the first three years, but this only rises to three in 10 after nine years, which makes this brand one of the more reliable in this year's survey. We don't have any outstandingly good cookers to recommend from this brand, as their performance tends to err on the mediocre in our tests.
|57%
|54%
|Should I buy it? We haven't succeeded in finding a really good cooker from this brand and, it would be fair to say, owners are divided in what they think - just over half of people are satisfied but the rest aren't. These cookers do tend to break down more often than we think is acceptable - more than three in 10 owners who replied to our survey reported trouble within the first three years of ownership.
|60%
|54%
|Should I buy it? A little over half of owners are happy that they decided to buy a cooker from this brand, and we do get some that do reasonably well in our tests. Unfortunately they do break down more than most cookers - within just one year, two in 10 owners suffered a fault and, by three years, this figure had risen to four in 10.
Table notes
Can’t see the brand you’re interested in here? Head to our freestanding cooker reviews to compare reviews of all popular models.
Choosing the best brand of cooker
We ask a lot from freestanding cookers - we want them to have accurate ovens, efficient grills and versatile hobs. Unfortunately, many brands of freestanding cooker don't live up to these high expectations - cookers are the least reliable of the large kitchen appliances. It pays to do your research and choose a cooker from a reliable brand.
Even the most reliable cooker brand in this year's survey only achieved a three-star 'acceptable' rating. In fact four of the nine brands were awarded three stars but the other five only got two stars, with one of these brands close to a dire one star rating.
If your cooker breaks down unexpectedly, you'll be left high and dry while you wait for a repair or replacement, and it may incur unwelcome costs. Choose a model made by a reliable brand, though, and you're less likely to end up with problems down the line.
Which? Best Buy freestanding cookers
Once you’ve found out which brands are the reliable ones and which you need to steer clear of, head to our list of the best freestanding cookers for 2018 to pick a model that will bake, boil and grill to a high standard.
More top cooker buying tips
Freestanding cookers can run on electric or gas, or sometimes both. There are models with single ovens and double ovens, and some even have an up-to-the-minute induction hob. If you're not sure which type to go for, head to our guide on how to buy the best freestanding cooker.