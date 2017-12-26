Top 5 cooker brands for 2018

We survey hundreds of cooker owners every year to find out which brands experience the least faults and leave owners the most satisfied with their purchase. The results enable us to give major cooker brands an overall score for customer satisfaction and reliability.

A great cooker will have an accurate oven, a grill that spreads its heat evenly and a hob that'll simmer and fry gently, without any hotspots where food can burn.

Lots of things can - and do - go wrong with cookers. You've told us about some instances where oven doors stop closing properly and others where the hob ignition gives up the ghost. The commonest grumble of all is that the oven light stops working - not a disaster, maybe, but certainly inconvenient when you want to see what's going on with your sponge without opening the door and losing all the heat.

If you've already decided on your brand and just want to know how different cookers compare with each other, head straight to our detailed cooker reviews, based on in-depth testing.