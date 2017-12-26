Top 10 freezer brands

Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Which freezer brand is best? Our rankings reveal whether big names such as Beko, Bosch and Samsung are worth buying.

We've tested and reviewed hundreds of freezers to find the best for freezing food. On the strength of our extensive test results, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of where brands excel and where they just don’t measure up.

We've crunched the masses of data from our test lab and combined it with our reliability scores to build in-depth profiles of the biggest brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Zanussi. 

In the table below, we've collated all our freezer test results on the current test programme, so you can see at a glance how the key brands of freezer stack up against one another. We've also given our expert view of the brand to help you decide whether it's the best one for you.

If you already have a freezer brand in mind, take a look at our freezer reviews to find the right model for you.

Freezer brands rated 

We've brought together all our expertise on each freezer brand, including recent tests for individual models and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see straightaway which brands are best. For each brand you can find out: 

  • Average test score - how good each brand's freezers are overall, based on models tested between July 2015 and November 2017. 
  • How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their freezer, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's freezer is to let you down. 
  • How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of freezer, and whether they would recommend it to a friend. Brands are given a customer score based on this. 
  • Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand. All the well-known freezer brands feature in our tables, so whether you fancy splashing out on a Miele freezer or a Beko, first find out what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the best and worst brands stack up against each other:

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a trial to get instant access.

Freezer safety

Please note that the results in the table below are based on performance and how likely a freezer is to develop a fault over its lifespan. We're no longer recommending you purchase a fridge with non-flame-retardant plastic backing. So, in addition to looking at the results in the table below, we also suggest you also read more about freezer safety before buying a new freezer. We’re also currently conducting more fire tests across all refrigeration brands, so look out for the results of our investigation next year.

Brand name Average review score Reliability rating How owners rate this brand (Customer score - %) Should I buy it?
With an outstanding customer score of 90%, the vast majority of Which? members who own this brand are satisfied with their purchase and would recommend the brand to a friend. This brand also topped our reliability rankings, so you're less likely to run into problems a few years down the line. We've only tested one Best Buy freezer from this brand in recent years, though.
Table notes Reliability and owners' ratings are based on a September 2017 survey of 1,843 Which? members who own freezers. The average test score is a result of all models tested since July 2015. How owners rate this brand: The customer score reflects owner satisfaction and how likely owners are to recommend this brand.
Brand name Average review score Reliability rating How owners rate this brand (Customer score - %) Should I buy it?
Table notes Reliability and owners' ratings are based on a September 2017 survey of 1,843 Which? members who own freezers. The average test score is a result of all models tested since July 2015. How owners rate this brand: The customer score reflects owner satisfaction and how likely owners are to recommend this brand.

Can't see the brand you're interested in here? Head to our freezer reviews to compare reviews of all popular models.

Choosing the best freezer brand

As you can see from the table above, two brands stand out at the top of the pile, with full marks for reliability, and impressive customer scores. If you buy your freezer from either brand, you are more likely to end up with a machine that you're satisfied with and will stand the test if time.

The same cannot necessarily be said for brands that score three stars for reliability, or have an average review score or customer score of less than 60%.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long freezers last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.

We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of freezer and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting freezers through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of freezer. 

And because Which? buy all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.

next

Most reliable freezer brands

