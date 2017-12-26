Top 10 freezer brands

We've tested and reviewed hundreds of freezers to find the best for freezing food. On the strength of our extensive test results, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of where brands excel and where they just don’t measure up.

We've crunched the masses of data from our test lab and combined it with our reliability scores to build in-depth profiles of the biggest brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Zanussi.

In the table below, we've collated all our freezer test results on the current test programme, so you can see at a glance how the key brands of freezer stack up against one another. We've also given our expert view of the brand to help you decide whether it's the best one for you.

If you already have a freezer brand in mind, take a look at our freezer reviews to find the right model for you.

Freezer brands rated

We've brought together all our expertise on each freezer brand, including recent tests for individual models and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see straightaway which brands are best. For each brand you can find out:

Average test score - how good each brand's freezers are overall, based on models tested between July 2015 and November 2017.

How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their freezer, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's freezer is to let you down.

How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of freezer, and whether they would recommend it to a friend. Brands are given a customer score based on this.

Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand. All the well-known freezer brands feature in our tables, so whether you fancy splashing out on a Miele freezer or a Beko, first find out what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the best and worst brands stack up against each other:

Freezer safety

Please note that the results in the table below are based on performance and how likely a freezer is to develop a fault over its lifespan. We're no longer recommending you purchase a fridge with non-flame-retardant plastic backing. So, in addition to looking at the results in the table below, we also suggest you also read more about freezer safety before buying a new freezer. We’re also currently conducting more fire tests across all refrigeration brands, so look out for the results of our investigation next year.