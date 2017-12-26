AEG fridge freezers rated

Thinking of buying an AEG fridge freezer? Find out how reliable AEG chillers are and how well they score in our reviews.

The AEG brand is owned by Electrolux, which also makes Electrolux and Zanussi kitchen appliances.

AEG is a premium brand which offers a range of built-in and freestanding fridge freezers, as well as a couple of American-style models. With prices generally coming in at £450 up to £1,500 plus, they’re not cheap to buy, but you’re likely to get more features for your money.

In the table below, we combine the results of our independent and in-depth reviews with our findings from our exclusive reliability survey. So, not only can you see how likely the AEG fridge freezers we've tested are to keep your food fresher for longer, but you can also see how reliable AEG fridge freezers are in general. That should give you all the information you need to pick out your perfect model from our fridge freezer reviews.

How much do AEG fridge freezers cost?

AEG freestanding fridge freezers

Entry-level conventional fridge-over-freezer models start at around £450, with most costing between £600-£700. Most models have a frost-free fridge and freezer.

Pricier AEG fridge freezers have a range of extra features, including digital displays, fast-freeze and quick-chill functions and separate fridge and freezer thermostats. They can also have top-of-the-range storage features, such as chiller drawers and bottle racks. You’ll also find them in a range of finishes, including stainless steel.

AEG integrated fridge freezers

Most of AEG’s built-in range will set you back £550 to £750.

They are a standard size to slot into a fitted kitchen, but you can choose a different fridge-to-freezer split, depending whether you want more fridge or freezer space.

AEG American-style fridge freezers

AEG’s American-style models are expensive, ranging from £1,500 up to £2,500. As you might expect at this price point, they’re packed with loads of storage and cooling features, such as water and ice dispensers, separate temperature-controlled chill compartments and digital displays.