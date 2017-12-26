Miele fridge freezers rated

Unsure whether to invest in a Miele fridge freezer? Our guide reveals how Miele fridge freezers measure up in our reviews and on reliability.

German brand Miele offers top-of-the-range kitchen appliances, including built-in and freestanding fridge freezers.

Its fridge freezers tend to come with premium storage features, the latest cooling technology and sleek, stylish finishes – and with price tags to match: buying one will set you back anything from £500 to a staggering £2,500.

This page gives you an at-a-glance round up of how Miele fridge freezers we’ve tested scored in our reviews and sets out what you can expect to pay for the brand’s freestanding and built-in models. We’ve tested all the popular Miele fridge freezers at our temperature-controlled test lab, so we know how good they are at chilling and freezing food fast to help keep it fresher for longer. In the table below we also reveal the brand's overall pros and cons and give our expert verdict on what we think of Miele as a whole. If you're looking for our individual reviews, then head to our full list of fridge freezer reviews.

Miele fridge freezer overview table Miele fridge freezer overview table Number tested 4 Number of Best Buys Number of Don't Buys Average review score Brand reliability rating Customer score Loyalty score Typical spend Pros Cons Should I buy a Miele fridge freezer? Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current fridge freezers test programme. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in September 2017 of 72 Miele owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2017.

How much do Miele fridge freezers cost?

Miele freestanding fridge freezers

The most basic Miele you can buy has a price tag of around £500. For this, you get a frost-free freezer, fast-freeze function, door-open and high-temperature alarms, electronic controls, and simple storage options including twin salad crisper drawers and a metal bottle rack.

With a budget of £800 upwards, you’ll start to see fridge fans (to even out the temperature), LED lighting, electronic temperature displays, A++ energy ratings and stainless-steel finishes. Spend more than £1,500 and you can get a chill drawer with a separate temperature control (for meat and fish) and a salad crisper drawer with a humidity control for adjusting moisture levels.

You can find out more about these and other fridge freezer features in our features explained guide.

Miele integrated fridge freezers

Built-in models are always more expensive than freestanding equivalents, and brands’ ranges tend to be small. Miele’s built-in range starts at around £900 for an entry-level model with a similar basic spec to that listed above, with top-spec models costing around £1,800.