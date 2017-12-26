Top 10 fridge brands

Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Which fridge brands are best? Our expert charts reveal whether big names, such as Beko, Bosch and Samsung, are worth buying.

We've tested and reviewed hundreds of fridges to find the best for chilling food. On the strength of our extensive test results, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of where brands excel and where they just don’t measure up.

We've crunched the masses of data from our test lab and combined it with our reliability scores to build in-depth profiles of the biggest brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Zanussi. 

The difference between the best and worst brand can be the difference between a fridge that remains fault-free for a decade and a fridge that begins to make a funny whirring noise after a matter of months.

If you already know what fridge brand you want to buy, head to our fridge reviews to pick out the best for you.

Fridge brands rated

We've brought together all our know-how about each fridge brand, including recent tests for individual models and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see straightaway which brands are best. For each brand you can find out:

  • Average test score - how good each brand's fridges are overall, based on models tested between July 2015 and November 2017.
  • How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their fridge, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's fridge is to let you down.
  • How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of fridge, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
  • Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.

All the well-known fridge brands feature in our tables, so whether you fancy splashing out on a Miele or a Beko fridge, first find out what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the best and worst brands stack up against each other:

Fridge safety

Please note that the results in the table below are based on performance and how likely a fridge is to develop a fault over its lifespan. We're no longer recommending you purchase a fridge with non-flame-retardant plastic backing. So, in addition to looking at the results in the table below, we also suggest you also read more about fridge safety before buying a new fridge. We’re also currently conducting more fire tests across all refrigeration brands, so look out for the results of our investigation next year.

Top 10 fridge brands
Brand name Average review score Reliability rating How owners rate this brand (%) Should I buy it?
Subscriber only content 60% 83% There's a lot to like about this brand. Not only is it the joint-most-reliable fridge brand, but it also boasts the joint-highest customer score. That being said, this brand of fridge is pricey, and the ones that we’ve tested recently have struggled in certain aspects of our tests, so you need to choose your model carefully.
Subscriber only content 79% 83% This is the brand to beat when it comes to fridge performance, with an impressive average review score of 79%. There are clearly a lot of happy owners out there, too, because this brand earned the joint-highest customer score. The only downside is that this brand finished near the bottom of our reliability table, but it still earned a decent score of three stars.
Subscriber only content 78% 81% This is a great all-round fridge brand. It ranks in the top half of our reliability table and not only does it received the second-highest customer score, but it also earns the second-highest average test score. None of the fridges we've tested have been poor and many are good enough to be Best Buys.
Subscriber only content 74% 77% Fridges from this brand tend to be reliable and energy-efficient, so are worth considering if you're looking for a long-lasting fridge that won't cost the earth to run. They also tend to perform well in our tough tests, so you can usually count on them to keep your food fresher for longer.
Subscriber only content 64% 77% This isn't the most reliable fridge brand, nor is it among the very best in our tough tests. But there are some good fridges from this brand out there and Which? members who own this brand of fridge tend to be very satisfied, as reflected in its joint-third highest customer score.
Subscriber only content 68% 72% This is a good all-round fridge brand, ranking highly for all three measures - average review score, reliability and customer score. We've only tested two fridges from this brand since 2015, but one was good and the other is both a Best Buy and an energy saver. The only thing to bear in mind is that the the fridges we've tested are a little on the pricey side.
Subscriber only content 72% 69% This brand does pretty well across the board, so you can do a lot worse than buy a fridge from this brand. We've tested three freestanding fridges from this brand in recent years, and all performed well in our tough chilling tests. We've also tested three integrated models, which were less impressive but still decent.
Subscriber only content 56% 66% This brand tends to be reasonably priced and quite a lot of customers are happy with their purchase and would recommend the brand to a friend. The brand also ranked third for reliability, so their fridges are likely to be good value for money. The downside is that it has the lowest average test score of the brands in our survey, so it's worth scanning our reviews for one of the higher-scoring models.
Subscriber only content 67% 65% This brand of fridge is affordable and very reliable, but our average review score shows that they can be a bit hit an miss when it comes to performance. If this is the brand for you, you'll need choose your model carefully to be among the 65% of Which? members who are happy with their fridge and would recommend the brand to a friend.
Subscriber only content 65% 62% Fridges from this brand are reliable and consistent, with the ones we've tested since 2015 being pretty good when it comes to performance.
Table notes Reliability and owners' ratings are based on a September 2017 survey of 1,890 Which? members who own fridges. The average test score is a result of all models tested since July 2015.
Fridge brands: How the rest compare
Brand name Average review score Reliability rating How owners rate this brand (%) Should I buy it?
Subscriber only content 64% 61% This is the least reliable fridge brand, according to our 2017 survey, and it also earns the second-lowest customer score. There are some good fridges from this brand out there, but we've also uncovered a Don't Buy.
Subscriber only content 58% 56% Fridges from this brand are the second worst when it comes to average review score and the worst for customer score. The brand also ranks near the bottom of our 12-strong reliability table, so there's not much to recommend choosing this brand over those in the table above.
Table notes Reliability and owners' ratings are based on a September 2017 survey of 1,890 Which? members who own fridges. The average test score is a result of all models tested since July 2015.

Choosing the best brand of fridge

As you can see from the tables above, the brand at the top of the pile is the one that has a customer rating of more than 80% and earns an impressive four stars for reliability. While it's not the cheapest brand, it's worth bearing in mind that you're more likely to end up with a machine that will stand the test of time if you splash out.

The same can't necessarily be said for the brands in the second table. Either they earn a poor two-star rating for reliability, or else they have an average review score and customer score of less than 60%.

Some brands earn a high customer score and reliability rating, but some of their models that we've reviewed have disappointed in our tough tests, bringing down their average review score. Nevertheless, the brand could still be worth considering, provided you avoid any models that struggled to meet our exacting standards.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long fridges last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.

We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of fridge and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting fridges through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of fridge. 

And because Which? buys all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.

