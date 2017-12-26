How to buy the best greenhouse
Greenhouse frames
Not sure whether to choose a greenhouse with an aluminium frame or a wooden one? We take a closer look.
Once you've decided whether to go for aluminium or wood, check out the best and worst brands of greenhouse before you decide which model to buy, to make sure you get the right greenhouse for your garden.
Most greenhouse frames are made of aluminium, but wooden greenhouses are also available and many gardeners find them more attractive to look at, although they need more maintenance than metal frames.
Aluminium greenhouses
Aluminium frames are a quarter to a third of the price of an equivalent-sized wooden greenhouse. Colour-coated options, such as green or brown, can add hundreds of pounds to the initial price, but plain aluminium is maintenance-free and fades to silver-grey.
Wooden greenhouses
Even the cheapest wooden greenhouse costs more than aluminium, but timber is a natural material that looks in keeping with a garden. Softwoods, such as deal (pine), are vulnerable to rot, even if the timber has been treated. Naturally durable timber - usually western red cedar - can be left to age to a silver-brown. For looks, a western red cedar greenhouse is hard to beat.