How to grow onions

How to sow onions

Onions need plenty of time to grow so it's best to sow them early in the year in January or February. Exhibition growers sow their onions as early as Christmas. Sow the seed indoors in a modular tray filled with a Best Buy compost for sowing seeds. Grow them in a well-lit, frost-free place until they're ready to plant outdoors. Alternatively you could grow your onions from baby bulbs known as 'sets' instead.

How to plant onions

Dig over the soil and rake to provide a loose 'seedbed'. Use a trowel to plant both sets and plants. If you're planting sets, just cover the tops with soil so birds don't pull them out again. Most onions are planted in spring, but there are some varieties which are planted in autumn for an earlier crop the following year.

More medium-sized bulbs, space plants and sets 10cm apart; plant them closer together for smaller bulbs, or further apart for bigger bulbs.

Space rows 15-30cm apart to allow for hoeing between them. Hand weed around the plants to avoid damage. It's important to weed onions because they dislike competition from other plants.