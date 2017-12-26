How we test hair dryers

Only the best hair dryers in our tests are awarded our Best Buy recommendation. Best Buy hair dryers dry your hair speedily and are easy to use, while the worst models will leave you nothing short of frustrated. This page explains how we go about identifying the star stylers for you.

You'll want a hair dryer that will deliver on your preferred way of drying your hair. That's why we test hair dryers on both speedy and gentle drying, using high and low settings respectively. We also test the cool shot to see whether it'll be any good at helping you set your hairstyle.

We also record the noise levels, weight and build quality of each hair dryer. Next, we ask a panel of 22 hair dryer users to test them out and give their opinion on how simple each one is to use, whether it's irritatingly noisy and how easy it is to get the results they want.

By combining lab and user trial results, we can bring you the answers to the most important questions about hair dryers:

How easy is to use?

How quick is it?

How heavy is it?

Is noisy is it?

How effective is it for styling?

Should I buy it?

Head to our hair dryer reviews to discover the best and worst models.

Read on to learn more about how we test to get the answers to these questions.