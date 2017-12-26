Top three on-ear headphones

Wireless on-ear headphones

There are quite a few models of wireless on-ear headphones on the market, with examples from all the most popular brands, including Beats, Sony, Sennheiser and Bose. The good news is that you don't have to spend too much to get a great on-ear wireless pair - we've reviewed an excellent Best Buy model for around £50.

As you go up the price brackets from here you'll get more features, such as noise cancelling. Some more expensive models come with a companion smartphone app that will allow you to change EQ and other settings on the headphones.

Kids' headphones

If you're worried about your children damaging their hearing by listening to music too loud, there are quite a few on-ear models designed specifically for kids. These include built-in volume limiters so kids can't raise the volume to dangerous levels.

The best headphones for your hearing, whether you're an adult or a child, will be ones that block out as much external noise as possible so you don't have to turn your music up too loud to hear it. Look for noise-cancelling models if you can, but even some standard headphones with a good, tight fit will block out a lot of the noise around you.