Top three over-ear headphones

Advantages over on-ear

The biggest advantage of over-ear headphones is comfort. It can be hard to find a pair of in-ear headphones that will fit your ears properly, and for longer listening periods in-ear headphones can become irritating. On-ear headphones have many of the same advantages as over-ear ones, however, they aren't quite as good at blocking out external noise. A solid pair of over-ear headphones provides a physical barrier between your ears and the outside world.

Sound quality is slightly less clear cut. Technically it is possible for in-ear headphones to sound just as good as over-ear ones, but in practice this is completely dependent on how they fit inside your ear. Small movements inside your ear will have a big effect on the levels of bass and treble that you experience, so it's far easier for a manufacturer to produce a consistent-sounding over-ear model.

Wireless over-ear headphones

Since Apple signalled the beginning of the end of wired headphones by dropping the headphone socket from the iPhone 7, wireless Bluetooth headphones have been gaining in popularity. Even for an over-ear pair, where portability and freedom of movement isn't your biggest concern, it's still nice to be free from tangled wires, and not have to worry about accidentally yanking the cable out if you step away from your computer for a second.

Over-ear Bluetooth models benefit from a generally longer battery life compared with on-ear and in-ear models. This is simply because they're big enough to fit bigger batteries in. A good pair will give you over 20 hours of listening time - more than enough for even the most intensive day of use.