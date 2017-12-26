Most reliable headphone brands

Every year, we survey thousands of people to find out which headphone brands cause you the most problems and which build their headphones to last. The brands with the fewest faults get the best reliability scores.

The most common fault reported with headphones, whether they're in-ear, on-ear or over-ear is problems with the cable or headphone jack. Over-ear and on-ear headphones are generally very reliable, but smaller, flimsier in-ear pairs go wrong much more often.

Our reliability survey of nearly 10,000 people allows us to rank headphone brands on reliability, with separate rankings for in-ear, on-ear and over-ear models. We have results for all the biggest manufacturers, including Beats, Bose, Sennheiser and Sony.

The table below summarises the results for each brand. Once you’ve got the information you need, find the ideal pair of headphones for you by visiting our Best Buy headphones page.

