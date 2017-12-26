Sennheiser headphones rated

For more on the latest headphones from Sennheiser, see our Sennheiser headphone reviews.

How much do Sennheiser headphones cost?

You can pick up the cheapest Sennheiser pairs for well under £30. These will be wired pairs, but some of them have done well in our listening tests in the past. As with other brands, spending more will get you more features, most notably wireless Bluetooth connection and noise cancelling. You can expect to pay more than £50 for a pair with either of these features, and over £100 for a pair with both.

Choosing the best Sennheiser headphones

Sennheiser makes a huge range of headphones, including models for a variety of specific uses.

Sport

Sennheiser makes a range of in-ear headphones that are specifically designed for use during exercise. For example, the CX 686G pair feature wings that slide out to fit your ear and keep the earphones securely in place during your workout.

As well as the secure fit, Sennheiser’s sports headphones are all splash and sweat resistant, so you’ll be able to take them for a run in the rain and not worry about water damage. There’s also a wired remote so you can control your music while running without getting your phone or music player out of your pocket.

Home use

It may be fairly niche, but many manufacturers seem to ignore the possibility that you might want a pair of headphones to use at home. Many people want to listen to their music and TV in high quality without disturbing anyone, and others who are hard of hearing may appreciate the clearer sound compared with TV speakers.

Most manufacturers have to factor in portability to their headphone designs, but these specialist home models can be as large as they need to be to give fantastic sound quality and comfort.

If you don’t plan to venture out of your living room, you can also have wireless headphones that use a radio transmitter like the RS 175s. In theory this can give better sound quality than the more usual Bluetooth wireless pairs, as Bluetooth has a maximum quality that music can be transmitted in.

High-end headphones

Sennheiser also has a range of headphones aimed more at audiophiles than your average music listener. Instead of focusing on styling and features such as Bluetooth connections or noise cancelling, these expensive models are designed for sound quality alone.

They’re also designed for long listening sessions, which means they’re usually very comfortable. The HD 630VB headphones are expensive, bulky and uncompromising, but our listening panel loved how comfortable they are, as long as you don’t have big hair!

Assistive listening

Sennheiser also makes a range of devices specifically for people who are hard of hearing. The assistive listening range allows you to experience your TV audio or hi-fi sound wirelessly in your ears, at the volume you choose without disturbing those around you.

There are systems that are compatible with hearing aids, such as the SET 840 S, and the A 200 is even simpler – it just amplifies the sound around you and pipes it into your ears. These pairs are too specialist for us to have reviewed, but if you want to be able to enjoy clearer home audio they’re well worth a look.