Specsavers Hearcare review

Specsavers Hearcare promises to 'tailor your hearing care to your individual needs' and provide 'great value'. But does it live up to these claims?

Specsavers Hearcare is a major hearing aid provider in the UK, with 138 dedicated hearing centres and 586 optical stores that provide hearing-care services.

We asked Which? members who've bought hearing aids from Specsavers Hearcare to rate the retailer for its hearing aid prices, staff knowledge and more.

We asked Which? members who've bought hearing aids from Specsavers Hearcare to rate the retailer for its hearing aid prices, staff knowledge and more.

Specsavers hearing aids rated Star rating Appointments/waiting Products/pricing Staff/service Facilities Sample size Customer score Table notes

Scores and ratings are based on an online survey in September 2016 of 568 Which? members who had bought hearing aid(s) privately within the previous five years.

Customer score combines overall satisfaction and the likelihood that the person would recommend the provider to a friend.

Star ratings: appointments/waiting is based on ease of booking follow-up appointments, and waiting times; products and pricing is based on range of hearing aids offered, transparency of pricing and suitability of hearing aids; staff and service rates staff professionalism and knowledge, clarity of verbal and written information, customer service, and handling of questions and concerns; facilities rates retailer cleanliness, comfort and privacy.

Specsavers hearing aid prices

What do hearing aid customers think of the shop they bought from?

Here’s a mixture of quotes from real customers about different hearing aid retailers, including Specsavers Hearcare. Find out which companies they were talking about by logging in.

'I suspect I could have paid less elsewhere. Didn't like the pressure afterwards to buy expensive insurance.'

'Excellent service. The examination and hearing test was very thorough. Follow-up service very good. Any problems/concerns dealt with promptly.'

'Value for money rated fair, but only because I was insistent and pushed very hard to get a very substantial discount.'

'A very friendly service, and I felt the company cared about its customers.'

'The hearing test room wasn't isolated from outside noise.'

'Very thorough test and examination. Supplied aids same day. Lost one aid at airport, replaced free of charge.'