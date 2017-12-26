Black & Decker hedge trimmers rated

Best hedge trimmer brands
Black & Decker is one of the most popular brands of hedge trimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Black & Decker is a familiar name for home and garden tools. It produces electric and cordless strimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, as well as electric shredders and pressure washers. Like many brands, it sells small number of standard batteries that can be used across a range of cordless garden and DIY tools.
Black & Decker has a wide range of hedge trimmers, from low-wattage electric hedge trimmers with short blades through to 54V cordless models. There are even a couple of long-reach pole trimmers in the range. Read our hedge trimmer reviews to find one that is right for you.
As well as testing hedge trimmers in real-world situations, we've surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as getting the views of people who actually own them.
How much do Black & Decker hedge trimmers cost?
Black & Decker hedge trimmers can be bought from around £40 for a basic, electric model up to around £160 for a 54V cordless model.
This is similar to hedge trimmers from Bosch and Flymo - two of the other most popular hedge trimmer brands.
Choosing the best Black & Decker hedge trimmer
Black & Decker hedge trimmers are aimed at home users and it doesn't make any petrol models.
It now offers just three corded electric models, with motor sizes from 420W to 600W, costing from from £40 to £70. You may find some other, older models still on sale. Black & Decker also have a corded electric long-reach hedge trimmer with a 550W motor for around £100. We have reviewed the GT4245 and the GT6060.
The cordless models come with either 18V, 36V or 54V lithium-ion batteries. We're reviewed 36V models the GTC36552PC and the GTC3655L20, as well as the 54V GTC5455PC. As with many other manufacturers, Black & Decker makes a range of garden and DIY tools that all use one of these standard batteries. This lets you buy just one battery and use it with all your tools, which should save you money. As a result, you may see 'bare' tools for sale which don't include the battery or charger, so check what's bundled with the tool when you buy it.
Finally, Black & Decker has a few models for very small or very large hedges. There is a cordless shrub pruner with a short 15cm-long blade for trimming topiary, which costs around £40. For tall hedges, there's cordless long-reach pole trimmer with a lithium-ion battery for around £150.