Top five best hedge trimmers for large hedges

The hedge trimmers we've chosen here all cut quickly, so it won't take as long to cut a large hedge. Most have a long blade that will cut more in a single sweep, and they all have the power to make short work of thick branches.

All of the hedge trimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your garden tidy, and that they're easy to use.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a Which? member, you can get instant access by joining Which?.