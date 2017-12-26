Top five best hedge trimmers for large hedges
By Adele Dyer
We round up our top-scoring hedge trimmers that are perfect for cutting tall, wide, long or overgrown hedges down to size.
The hedge trimmers we've chosen here all cut quickly, so it won't take as long to cut a large hedge. Most have a long blade that will cut more in a single sweep, and they all have the power to make short work of thick branches.
All of the hedge trimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your garden tidy, and that they're easy to use.
Best hedge trimmers for large hedges
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
- Weight:
If you find petrol hedge trimmers hard to start, heavy and noisy, you could look at our highest-scoring corded electric model. It has a 70cm-long blade, so you can cut more hedge in a single sweep. In our tests, it had no problem with thicker laurel and conifer branches, and left a great finish on privet hedges. It's a similar price to petrol models.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
- Weight:
This Best Buy hedge trimmer is the best long-reach model we have tested. Unlike many models, this one is light and easy to manoeuvre, so you can use it to cut the sides of a hedge as well as the top. It has a powerful, 55cm-long blade that can cut thicker branches, so it's great for overgrown hedges. It's expensive, but if you have a lot of large hedges to cut it's worth the investment.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
- Weight:
A Best Buy, this cordless hedge trimmer has performance of a petrol hedge trimmer. It is a powerful cutting machine able to deal with larger hedges with ease.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
- Weight:
This is our highest-scoring Best Buy petrol hedge trimmer. It's 60cm-long blade cuts quickly and efficiently, letting you remove a large amount of growth in a single sweep. It makes short work of thicker branches, leaving a clean, smart cut. Stihl petrol trimmers score well for reliability, and 90% of members who own one would recommend it to a friend.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Power source:
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
- Weight:
This Best Buy petrol hedge trimmer is cheaper than our highest-scoring model. It has a shorter blade of 45cm long, compared with 60cm on many models, but it's still able to cut quickly. It had no problems with thicker branches in our tests, and the cuts were neat and clean.
And here's three hedge trimmers to avoid
You need a powerful hedge trimmer with sharp blades to since through thick growth when cutting a large hedge. These hedge trimmers are underpowered and leave a messy, ragged finish.
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 3 out of 5
- Power source:
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
- Weight:
This cordless hedge trimmer may be cheap, but it’s underpowered. As a result, it will take you a long time to cut your hedges using this trimmer.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 2 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 2 out of 5
- Power source:
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
- Weight:
This long-reach petrol hedge trimmer is heavy and cumbersome to use, making it very tiring to use. Although it cuts well there are better hedge trimmers for tall hedges.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 3 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 1 out of 5
- Power source:
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
- Weight:
This long reach hedge trimmer is unbalanced and heavy, making it tiring to use. It’s also poor at cutting, so you will expend a great deal of energy achieving very little.
Choose a great hedge trimmer for tall hedges
Tall, long or overgrown hedges can be very hard to cut. Their sheer size will mean they take a long time to cut, and it can be hard to reach the top of tall hedges. In addition their twigs tend to be thicker and woodier than on small hedges as many are plants that would naturally grow into trees, such as conifers, beech or hawthorn.
So you will need a powerful hedge trimmer that will cut quickly and easily through even the toughest growth. A long blade will speed up cutting as you can cut more in a single sweep of the trimmer. It's also crucial that it's easy to use, as you will be cutting for a long time.
To find out more about hedge trimmer, read on guide on how to buy the best hedge trimmer.