Top five high chairs of 2018
By Anna Studman
A great high chair will be safe and stable for your child, and easy to clean after messy mealtimes. Here are our five best for all parents and babies.
Find the best high chair for your needs and budget from the top five models below. They've all been through our rigorous tests and emerged as Best Buys, so you can be confident they can withstand many a messy mealtime.
Our top picks include high chairs to suit every need: from the best travel high chair to the best convertible model, which you can turn into a toddler chair when your little one grows out of it. And as some high chairs can cost hundreds of pounds, we've also included our cheapest Best Buy to show you don't have to spend much to get a brilliant design.
Top 5 high chairs
- Assembly, folding, portability and storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- High chair safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Folds:
- Member exclusive
- Seat height:
- Member exclusive
- Removable tray:
- Member exclusive
- Wipe clean:
- Member exclusive
This travel high chair is a simple folding seat that attaches to a range of different chairs. In a series of tests, we compared its safety and ease of use with that of other travel high chairs.
- High chair features:
- 5 out of 5
- Assembly, folding, portability and storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- High chair safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Folds:
- Member exclusive
- Seat height:
- Member exclusive
- Removable tray:
- Member exclusive
- Wipe clean:
- Member exclusive
This reclinable high chair is suitable from birth up to three years. We tested its versatility and ease of use in our rigorous high chair tests to find out if it’s worth buying.
- High chair features:
- 5 out of 5
- Assembly, folding, portability and storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- High chair safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Folds:
- Member exclusive
- Seat height:
- Member exclusive
- Removable tray:
- Member exclusive
- Wipe clean:
- Member exclusive
This budget high chair has a range of useful features, such as a footrest, adjustable height and a storage basket. We subjected it to tough durability tests to see whether it could break during use. Find out whether it’s a real bargain in the full review.
- High chair features:
- 5 out of 5
- Assembly, folding, portability and storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- High chair safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Folds:
- Member exclusive
- Seat height:
- Member exclusive
- Removable tray:
- Member exclusive
- Wipe clean:
- Member exclusive
This lightweight folding high chair has six heights, three recline positions and a removable double tray and comes in a range of eye-catching patterns. Our parent testers had lots to say about this high chair, so read the full review by logging in or signing up below.
- High chair features:
- 2 out of 5
- Assembly, folding, portability and storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- High chair safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Folds:
- Member exclusive
- Seat height:
- Member exclusive
- Removable tray:
- Member exclusive
- Wipe clean:
- Member exclusive
This high chair is meant to last your child for years, from their first mouthfuls of baby rice right up until they’re a food-guzzling teenager. But is it a worthwhile long-term investment? Our panel of parents got their hands on it in our high chair tests – read the review to find out what they thought.
(Table last updated in November 2017)
Unbiased high chair reviews from Which?
Which? is the only reviews website that tests high chairs according to tough durability and safety requirements based on British Standards.
We have a range of Best Buy high chairs for different budgets. They've all passed our independent, rigorous safety checks and been scrutinised by our lab experts, and they all impressed our parent testers.
Our specially designed high chair tests will help you sort a sturdy, safe and easy-to-use high chair from one that is rickety, fiddly and possibly unsafe for your child. We look at all the key features of a high chair, including harnesses, trays, and footrests, and check how easy each one is to assemble, adjust, fold and store. We also subject high chairs to tough stability and impact tests so you can find out whether the product you're considering will stand up to countless mealtimes.
Find out more about how we test high chairs.
You can trust our reviews because we subject every high chair to the same range of technical tests in our labs. We also check how easy they are to set up and use straight from the box, and what they're like to use day to day.
We review thousands of products and services every year, shedding light on the best and worst to help you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from energy suppliers and high street shops, to laptops, cars and coffee machines, we can help you save money.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
