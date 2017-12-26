Electric hob buying guide

How an electric hob works

From old-fashioned coil hobs to ceramic models and modern induction hobs, electric hobs come in a range of forms and are a viable alternative to gas.

A hob powered by electricity won’t give you the same ease of temperature control you get from a gas hob, unless you go for induction - but a good electric ceramic hob will heat up quickly and wipe clean easily once you’ve finished cooking. Like gas hobs, electric ceramic hobs usually consist of four heat points, or zones, which generally glow red when hot so you know when the surface is safe to touch.

Dual zones on some electric hobs allow you to operate an inner zone within the main ring, to save energy when cooking with smaller pans or expand to accommodate larger pans. It’s also worth looking out for models with timers that automatically switch off the heat at a pre-determined time.

If you already know the kind of hob you're looking for, go straight to our hobs reviews for full test results for more than 30 hobs.