Top 10 hob brands for 2018
By Jane Darling
Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about their hobs. This means we can give you the lowdown on which hob brands impress the people who own them.
A good hob should heat up your food quickly when you're in a hurry, but also be able to simmer delicate dishes gently.
A poor hob might keep you waiting an age for your pasta water to boil, or won't simmer gently enough and scorch your cheese sauce. We've heard about hob ignitions that stop working and hobs that just break down completely.
If you already know which hob you're after, then you can head straight to our detailed hob reviews, where you can find out how your chosen model fared in our rigorous tests against all the competition.
Hob brands rated
Years of experience testing hobs from all the major brands, across gas, electric and induction models, has given us an unrivalled knowledge of their strengths and weaknesses. This, combined with feedback we've gathered from hob owners, lets us reveal which brands are worth buying.
Our insider advice shows which brands score most highly in our tests, which ones you can trust to be fault-free and which you should avoid altogether.
For each brand you can find out:
- Average test score - how good each brand's hobs are overall, based on hobs tested between July 2016 and October 2017.
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their hob, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's hobs are to let you down.
- How owners rate it - this tells us how satisfied owners are with their brand of hob and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of each brand of hob.
All major hob brands feature in our tables, so whether you want to push the boat out on a high-end induction model from the likes of Neff or Samsung, or dip your toe in the water with cheaper choices from brands such as Beko or New World, make sure you know what the people who already own one think.
Here's a taster of how the best and worst brands compare.
|Top 10 hob brands
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|Should I buy it?
|61%
|81%
|With the highest score for customer satisfaction and a top reliability rating, it's no surprise that this brand is a firm favourite with Which? members. The average test score is a little disappointing, but we've found a great Best Buy from recent testing. Owners think the hobs from this brand are excellent value for money, though they cost a tad above average.
|69%
|80%
|This brand of hob is very popular with Which? members - nearly 30% own a hob from this brand - and four out of five owners say they'd recommend one to a friend. With a decent average score and four Best Buys from recent tests, it's easy to see why. You'd have to be unlucky to suffer a breakdown with a hob from this brand - after eight years, fewer than one in 10 had experienced a fault.
|66%
|79%
|Buy one of this brand's hob, and you should have trouble-free cooking for many a year. It's far from a budget brand though - their hobs come in about £200 higher than average. Despite this, owners think their hob is good value for money and nearly four in five would recommend one to a friend. We've tested a couple of hobs from this brand in recent years, and one was a Best Buy.
|71%
|79%
|This brand is another favourite among Which? members, and those who have bought one of its hobs are, in the main, very satisfied and think them excellent value for money. One of the two we've tested recently attained Best Buy status and the average test score is impressive. They are one of the most reliable brands of hob out there - only around one in 10 suffer a breakdown within eight years.
|65%
|78%
|There's not a huge range to choose from, but the hobs we've tested from this brand generally do well, and we've awarded two Best Buys out of the four we've recently tested. As well as getting a top reliability rating, this brand doesn't make too much of a dent in the wallet, coming in about £60 under the average price for a hob. Owners consider them great value for money.
|65%
|78%
|This brand has an impressive tally of four Best Buys out of eight tested, and while it's not quite top notch for reliability, you'd still be unlucky if it develops a fault within the first eight years. Nearly four in five hob owners of this brand would recommend it to a friend and think they are excellent value for money.
|n/a
|76%
|This is a budget brand in the world of kitchen appliances. You'll pay a good hundred pounds less for one of its hobs than the average for a hob. Owners are happy with the price they paid for their hob and around three-quarters would recommend one to a friend. Overall, this brand of hob is very reliable and you'd be unlucky to get a fault within the first eight years of owning one.
|70%
|76%
|Hobs from this brand tend to be good, but they also tend to be very pricey - expect to pay between £600 and £700 - around twice the price of the average hob. Despite this, owners consider them very good value for money. We've found one Best Buy hob out of the three recently tested from this brand and, as the average test score confirms, the other two aren't bad either.
|67%
|70%
|This is a budget brand that often impresses in our tests. In fact, three out of the four most recently tested models are Best Buys. Their reliability isn't quite top notch, but is still more than satisfactory, so shouldn't have you calling out the engineer any time soon. Around seven in 10 owners of a hob from this brand would recommend one to a friend.
|n/a
|69%
|This brand is a bit of a mixed bag. It is more troubled by breakdowns than many other brands in our reliability survey. After just two years, more than one in 10 owners had suffered some kind of fault with their hob. In our tests, this brand tends to do quite well and nearly three-quarters of hob owners would recommend one from this brand to a friend. This brand is cheaper than most, with prices coming in at a good £100 below average.
|Table notes Reliability and owners' ratings are based on an October 2017 survey of 2,097 Which? members who own hobs. The average test score is a result of all models tested between July 2016 and October 2017.
|Hob brands: How the rest compare
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|Should I buy it?
|53%
|68%
|We've tested seven hobs from this brand recently but, disappointingly, only one became a Best Buy and the average test score of only a little over half marks reflects the general lacklustre performance. The brand only musters acceptable reliability, as nearly three in 10 owners find a fault in the first six years. This puts this brand at the bottom of our 2017 reliability survey.
|n/a
|64%
|We've only tested one hob from this brand in the past couple of years, and this one did well enough to become a Best Buy. Not all hob owners are happy with their purchase though - fewer than two-thirds would recommend one from this brand to a friend. Reliability is OK, though not outstanding - around one in 10 will experience a fault with their hob within the first three years.
|n/a
|63%
|The one hob from this brand that we've tested recently only scored 55%, which didn't exactly blow us away. Owners of this brand of hob are ambivalent about their choice. While it comes in as the cheapest hob brand around, only a little over six in 10 would recommend one, possibly because around two in 10 will experience a fault with this brand of hob within six years.
|n/a
|62%
|Around six in 10 owners are happy with their hob from this brand and think it good value for money - this brand is cheaper than average by around £100. It also emerged from our survey with a fairly decent reliability rating - though around a quarter will still suffer some kind of fault within six years.
|n/a
|61%
|Six in 10 owners of a hob from this brand are happy with their purchase which, on average is about £100 less than the standard hob. This brand of hob is fairly reliable, with only around two in 10 reporting a fault within the first four years.
|54%
|60%
|We've tested three models from this brand in the past couple of years, and have been disappointed with their performance. This opinion is reflected by the hob owners - four in 10 would advise keeping clear of this brand. Around one in 10 owners suffer a fault with their hob in the first three years.
|61%
|56%
|Owners of this brand of hob are the least satisfied with their choice, with a customer satisfaction score of only 56%. Overall, the reliability of this brand of hob is actually very good - only around one in 10 can expect issues within the first four years.
|Table notes Reliability and owners' ratings are based on an October 2017 survey of 2,097 Which? members who own hobs. The average test score is a result of all models tested between July 2016 and October 2017.
Can't see the brand you're interested in here? Head to our hob reviews to compare reviews of all popular models.
Choosing the best hob brand
While many hob brands are reliable, people's satisfaction with the hob they own varies a lot. When it comes to the poorest scoring brand, only a little over one in two would recommend their hob to a friend. For the best, this figure shoots up to four out of five.
Investing in a decent hob makes all the difference in the kitchen. Top-scoring models from our tests give you the control you need to switch between heating up a big pan of water for your pasta fast and gently simmering the sauce to go on top. A great hob will be a pleasure to use, easy to clean and reliable, so it won't have you calling out the engineer for costly repairs and leave you wishing you'd chosen a different model.
Which? Best Buy hobs
Once you've found out which brands you can rely on, then go to our list of the best hobs for 2018 to find a model that excels at boiling, simmering and frying, and is convenient to use too.
More top hob buying tips
A simple four-burner gas hob is the cheapest option out there, but it's likely to be trickier to clean and keep you waiting longer for your food than one of our Best Buy induction hobs. If you're trying to decide whether or not to upgrade to induction, now that this type of hob is dropping in price, head to our advice on how to buy the best hob to help make the best choice for you.