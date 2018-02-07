Top 10 hob brands for 2018

Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about their hobs. This means we can give you the lowdown on which hob brands impress the people who own them.

A good hob should heat up your food quickly when you're in a hurry, but also be able to simmer delicate dishes gently.

A poor hob might keep you waiting an age for your pasta water to boil, or won't simmer gently enough and scorch your cheese sauce. We've heard about hob ignitions that stop working and hobs that just break down completely.

If you already know which hob you're after, then you can head straight to our detailed hob reviews, where you can find out how your chosen model fared in our rigorous tests against all the competition.

Hob brands rated

Years of experience testing hobs from all the major brands, across gas, electric and induction models, has given us an unrivalled knowledge of their strengths and weaknesses. This, combined with feedback we've gathered from hob owners, lets us reveal which brands are worth buying.

Our insider advice shows which brands score most highly in our tests, which ones you can trust to be fault-free and which you should avoid altogether.

For each brand you can find out:

Average test score - how good each brand's hobs are overall, based on hobs tested between July 2016 and October 2017.

- how good each brand's hobs are overall, based on hobs tested between July 2016 and October 2017. How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their hob, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's hobs are to let you down.

- we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their hob, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's hobs are to let you down. How owners rate it - this tells us how satisfied owners are with their brand of hob and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

- this tells us how satisfied owners are with their brand of hob and whether they would recommend it to a friend. Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of each brand of hob.

All major hob brands feature in our tables, so whether you want to push the boat out on a high-end induction model from the likes of Neff or Samsung, or dip your toe in the water with cheaper choices from brands such as Beko or New World, make sure you know what the people who already own one think.

Here's a taster of how the best and worst brands compare.