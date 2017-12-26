Solid wall insulation FAQs

We answer your questions about solid wall insulation. Find out what you need to know about internal and external wall insulation.

Thinking of getting internal or external solid wall insulation installed? Then read on.

Here we answer your key questions about solid wall insulation - from whether you need planning permission, to how to find a trusted installer.

How do I know which type of walls my property has?

If your home was built from 1920 onwards, it's likely to have cavity walls. The cavity should be at least 50mm wide and the walls need to be in good condition to be suitable for cavity wall insulation.

If your home was built in the past 10 years, it's likely that the cavity walls have already been insulated.

Can I get financial help for paying for solid wall insulation?

There is little financial help available for solid wall insulation. Contact your council's energy-efficiency officer to find out if something might be available in your area. Certain householders might qualify for the Energy Company Obligation.

Do I need planning permission for wall insulation?

Planning permission is not normally required for wall insulation.

However, if your property is listed, is in a conservation area or the insulation will change the appearance of your property, you should consult your local planning authority.

How do I find a solid wall insulation installer?

Make sure you choose an installer registered with one of the following organisations:

The National Insulation Association (NIA)

The British Board of Agrément (BBA).

Also check that your installer has signed up to a code of conduct, such as the NIA's Code of Professional Practice.

To find a local, trustworthy installer, go to Which? Trusted Traders.

You can also contact the Energy Saving Trust for a list of recommended insulation installers by calling 0300 123 1234.

What other types of insulation could help me save money on my heating bills?

Insulating your loft is cheap and could save you up to £240 a year.

You can buy jackets to fit around your hot water cylinder and piping, which are available from DIY stores and can be fitted yourself, provided that your pipes are easily accessible.

The energy savings are smaller than with wall or loft insulation but, as jackets cost around £15, they pay for themselves in a year or less.

You can also reduce the amount of heat lost in your home by fitting draught excluders for doors, windows and letterboxes opening on to the outside. Gaps between skirting boards and floorboards are also worth tackling.

Double glazing also cuts heat loss and also reduces noise and condensation problems. You can expect savings of up to £160 a year on bills if you replace whole-house single glazing with double glazing. Remember to close your curtains at dusk to stop heat escaping.

To reduce your fuel bills further, make sure you're on the right energy tariff. Use our independent switching site, Which? Switch, to compare gas and electricity prices.