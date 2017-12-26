How we test internet TV boxes

Which? tests internet TV boxes every month to make sure the latest models are always covered. All the big name streamers from popular brands like Apple, Google, Amazon and Roku are here.

We also test other devices that offer similar services, such as games consoles, so you'll know if you actually need to buy a dedicated box or not. Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about internet TV boxes:

How easy is it to use?

What features does it have and do they work?

How much energy does it use?

Find out which models perform best with our in-depth internet TV box reviews.