Top five internet TV boxes of 2018
By Callum Tennent
Looking for an internet TV box or streaming stick but don't have time to shop around? You're in the right place - we've rounded up the five best models on the market to make your decision simple.
Internet TV boxes is a market dominated by so many big names that it can be easy to pack it all in and simply pick one you're familiar with. There's no need to despair, or even to do your own research - we've done all the hard work so you don't have to. Any one of the five streamers below will do a fantastic job.
There's something for everybody, with all levels of technical nous considered. From Apple fans to Google users, technophobes to technofiles, and every sort of budget, there's sure to be a top-tier internet TV box for you.
Best internet TV boxes
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
It's been some time since the release of the groundbreaking, enormously popular original, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick has finally received an update. The big draw is the new Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control the streamer with spoken commands. Can it live up to the lofty standards of its predecessor? Read our full review to find out.
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
Roku may be one of the biggest names in streaming, but it's been almost two years since it updated its product line. That day is now upon us, with the much needed and very welcome introduction of the Roku Streaming Stick+. The first ever 4K Roku internet TV box, it packs the more features than we've ever seen from a Roku device into a streamer scarcely and larger than a USB stick. Read the full review to see if it lives up to the hype.
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
The Fire TV Stick may get all the attention, but there's actually another internet TV box in Amazon's armoury. The Amazon Fire TV with 4K, as the name so clearly suggests, offers ultra-high definition streaming through an Alexa-enabled dongle with all the looks and features that have made Amazon Fire devices so popular over the years. But does the Fire TV with 4K have what it takes to challenge the rest of the big-name internet TV boxes on the market? See our full review to find out.
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
When it comes to home streaming and internet TV boxes, the Google Chromecast may well be the first name that comes to mind. Google's original online TV and streaming stick was incredibly well received, and it's now been updated for 2017 with 4K and what Google claims are a host of other new improvements. We put it through our comprehensive internet TV box test to see if the Chromecast really has stepped up its game.
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
After a two-year wait, we finally have an update to the Apple TV set-top box, in the form of the Apple TV 4K. As the name suggests, this is Apple's first Ultra HD internet TV box, as well as being its most compact to date. It does however find itself in the rare position of playing catch-up to big brand rivals like Google and Amazon - does the Apple TV 4K have what it takes to rival them? We ran it through our comprehensive TV streamers lab test to find out.
Internet TV boxes: five things to consider when choosing
All of the products featured in the table above scored exceptionally well in our testing, but that doesn't mean that they'll all meet your specific needs. Here are five important things you should bear in mind when buying a new streamer:
- Make sure it has all the apps you want If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber then you'd kick yourself for buying a streamer that doesn't support Prime Video. It sounds silly, but it's an easy mistake to make.
- Make sure it has the right internet connection for your home Nowadays, most models have dropped the ethernet port. If you still rely on a wired internet connection, then be sure you choose a device that has one.
- Do you care about physical remotes? Some streaming dongles, such as the Google Chromecast line, don't use a dedicated remote. Instead you control it entirely through another connected device. Some people prefer a physical remote control, while others would consider a remote unnecessary clutter. Think about which you'd prefer before buying.
- Do you need 4K? When treating yourself to a new gadget it can be tempting to buy the flashiest, newest model. Take 4K streaming, for example: if you don't have a 4K TV, there's little reason to buy one that costs extra for the capability. On the other hand, though, don't rule them out just because you don't have a 4K TV yet. If you upgrade in a year or two you won't want to have to buy a new streamer to match.
- Does it work with all your other devices? Certain internet TV boxes don't work with certain connected devices, depending on what operating system they run. Whether you're an iOS or Android user, a Windows or Mac owner, make sure the internet TV box you're looking at is compatible with your other devices.