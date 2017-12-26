Acer laptops: Which should I buy?

Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Acer laptops often look like good value Windows options. And cheap doesn't have to mean awful when it comes to laptops. Find out which are the best Acer laptops to buy.

Acer, produces a varied range of laptop models. But the one thing they have in common is that they're usually cheap.

If you're on a budget, an Acer PC could end up on your shortlist. Below, we've picked out three models worth looking out for. And if you're confused by Acer's rather peculiar naming conventions, we explain them, too.

Just want to see our in-depth reviews of Acer PCs? Then find comparisons of every model on test in our Acer laptop reviews.

Best Acer laptops

Typical price £199.00
Which? score 79%
Reviewed Dec 2014
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Performance:
4 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
4 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Weight (kg):
Processor:
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
This Chromebook offers excellent value for money, plus a simple and attractive design. A fantastic, usable laptop at an affordable price and a worthy Best Buy.

Typical price £630.00
Which? score 74%
Reviewed May 2016
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Performance:
4 out of 5
Battery:
3 out of 5
Screen quality:
4 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Weight (kg):
Processor:
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
From its dazzling display to its lag-free processor, this is a smart, splendid laptop.

Acer Aspire range

Most Acer laptops fall under the Aspire range. This is Acer's primary line of portable home PCs.

There are several different iterations of Aspire laptops, all with a letter at the start of the model name to let you know what the laptop is best for:

  • E = everyday or entry-level
  • F = feature heavy
  • R = convertible, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet
  • S = slimline for potability
  • T = touchscreen
  • V = video watching

Acer Switch Range

Acer calls its Switch laptops the 'perfect blend of a laptop and tablet with modes to fit into every situation'. They have detachable screens, so you can remove the display entirely from the keyboard and use it like a tablet. If you're undecided which device to go for, a Switch could be just the ticket.

Perfect blend of a laptop and tablet

Acer Chromebooks

Acer has produced more Chromebooks than any other laptop brand. Often identified by their CB prefix, they come in all shapes and sizes. As well as the more common 11- or 13- inch models, Acer sells bigger 15-inch versions, too. That's unusual for a Chromebook, but could work if you want a desk-based device for basic computing tasks.

If you're not yet familiar with what these laptops are, take a read of our guide to what a Chromebook is. This also includes some top Chromebook models picked out from our testing.

Acer laptops: How much do I need to spend?

£390 Average cost of the Acer laptops and Chromebooks we've tested
  • Up to £200 - In addition to numerous Chromebooks, Acer makes budget laptops running Windows 10, too. Its Aspire One Cloudbooks are like a Windows equivalent of Chromebooks, with minimal onboard storage.
  • £200 to £500 - Acer mostly makes low-price laptops, including 15-inch desktop replacements. Several Acer models in this price range score between 60% and 70%, which isn't bad for how much you'll pay.
  • £500 to £1,000 - There aren't many £500+ Acer laptops. But if you do spend this kind of money, chances are you'll get a very respectable model indeed.
  • £1,000+ -We haven't tested any Acer models in this price range. Acer leaves top-end laptops to other brands.

Now compare Acer laptops to the best that other manufacturers can offer - head to our laptop reviews.

