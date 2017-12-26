Best laptop brands
Asus laptops: Which should I buy?
By Adam Marshall
Article 4 of 7
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Asus has established itself as a top laptop brand, whether you're looking for something cheap and cheerful or with extreme power and speed.
Asus has everything from high-cost ZenBooks to the sub-£200 EeeBook E200. Read on to see how much you need to spend to get a good Asus and our pick of the finest around - regardless of your budget.
Just want to see our in-depth reviews of Asus PCs? Then find comparisons of every model on test in our Asus laptop reviews.
Best Asus laptops
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
A beefy laptop with a powerful Intel i7 processor and a dedicated graphics card, this is a superb laptop for those who want to run demanding software. It's not cheap, but there's plenty of punch here for your pound.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
The specs might be fairly modest, with an Intel i3 processor and 4GB of Ram, but for casual users this is a great choice, with a decent screen and pleasing sound.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
With a versatile screen that folds all the way back, this laptop can be used in a 'tablet mode'. With a seventh generation Intel i5 processor under the hood, it's a capable laptop and a good choice for everyday.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Portability:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
This laptop is no shrinking violet, with a seventh generation Intel i7 processor and 8GB of Ram, meaning this is a powerful machine. There's plenty of storage space, with a speedy 128GB solid state drive, as well as a 1TB hard drive.
Asus ZenBook range
Asus says that its premium range of laptops embodies the spirit of zen, with 'harmonious balance that transcends the beauty of the physical self and the incomprehensible strength of mind'.
We're not sold on the marketing speak, but what we do know from our testing is that ZenBooks rarely disappoint - although costs are high. They tend to be similarly named though - usually starting with UX3 - so be sure to check out our reviews to make sure that you're getting a Best Buy.
If you find a ZenBook with the word 'Flip' in the model name, that means you can rotate the touchscreen display 360 degrees and use the whole device like an oversized tablet.
Asus ZenBooks rarely disappoint, although costs are high
Asus EeeBook range
The cheap Eeebook models run Windows 10, but are almost more like Chromebooks. They have little onboard storage and are aimed at basic users who just want something on which to surf the web, check emails and stream the odd video or song.
That also means they tend to be cheap - always under £500 and often much less still, such as the E200, which you can buy for less than £200.
Asus VivoBook range
Asus VivoBook's originally took the form of sleek, portable laptops with a design that appeared to borrow heavily from the Apple MacBook range.
But they've since developed into a kind of catch-all halfway house between ZenBooks and EeeBooks. We've seen 17-inch monsters that could feasibly replace your desktop PC, to smaller, low-powered models. Be sure to read our review if you're unsure whether the VivoBook you're eyeing up is any good.
Asus Transformer laptops
Hybrid computers - that is, something that's a cross between a laptop and a tablet - are becoming more and more common. Asus hasn't missed the boat.
Its Transformer range work in one of two ways. Like its Flip laptops, they may have a screen that rotates on its 'tent' hinge. Alternatively on some models, the screen may detach from the keyboard entirely, adding a new level of versatility and portability.
Asus hasn't missed the boat on hybrid computers
Asus laptops: How much do I need to spend?
- Up to £200 - The E200 is one of the most popular laptops on our site thanks to its ridiculously low price. There are other small-screen Chromebooks and Transformers from Asus in this price range, too.
- £200 to £500 - EeeBooks and VivoBooks make up most of this territory, but they vary wildly in quality. We've seen Best Buys at this price, but also terrible laptops that push the realms of Don't Buy.
- £500 to £1,000 - ZenBooks are the mainstay of what Asus does best, and they span this price bracket. They tend to be 13-inch laptops with impressive horsepower.
- £1,000+ - At the top of the price range, Asus offers the ZenBook 3, as well as the Asus ZenBook UX510, both of which offer plenty of power, as you'd expect.
Now compare Asus laptops to the best that other manufacturers can offer - head to our laptop reviews.