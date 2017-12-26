Asus laptops: Which should I buy?

Asus has established itself as a top laptop brand, whether you're looking for something cheap and cheerful or with extreme power and speed.

Asus has everything from high-cost ZenBooks to the sub-£200 EeeBook E200. Read on to see how much you need to spend to get a good Asus and our pick of the finest around - regardless of your budget.

Just want to see our in-depth reviews of Asus PCs? Then find comparisons of every model on test in our Asus laptop reviews.