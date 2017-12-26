Dell laptops: Which should I buy?

Dell is an instantly recognisable name to most people, especially if you've ever worked in an office with computers. It has a reputation for serious, no-frills laptops. But that doesn't necessarily mean it has always been the best PC brand for your home.

With its everyday Inspiron range and premium XPS range, Dell is seeking to change that. Read on to find out more about Dell's laptops and which models we rate most highly.

Just want to see our in-depth reviews of Dell PCs? Then find comparisons of every model on test in our Dell laptop reviews.