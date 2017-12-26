Best laptop brands
Lenovo laptops: Which should I buy?
By Adam Marshall
Article 7 of 7
Lenovo may not be as recogniseable a laptop brand name as Dell, HP or Apple. But Lenovo is a computing giant that produces a wide range of laptops across various budgets.
If you're considering a Lenovo laptop, check our advice and reviews first. We've found Don't Buy laptops from Lenovo, as well as some terrific models we'd happily recommend.
Just want to see our in-depth reviews of Lenovo PCs? Then find comparisons of every model on test in our Lenovo laptop reviews.
Best Lenovo laptops
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
One of the very finest Windows 10 laptops we've ever tested. From its superb screen and processing speeds to the elegant design, it excels across the board.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
This isn't just a good laptop - it's among the best around in this price range. It's sleek, powerful and a delight to use. It's affordable, too - a great-value Best Buy.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
Fast, feels good to use, the 15.6-inch display looks fabulous and loads of hard drive capacity. We have no hesitation in making it a Best Buy.
Lenovo Ideapad and Yoga ranges
In the main, Lenovo laptops fall in to one of two series. Lenovo Ideapads are the bread and butter laptops, while the Yoga models have 'tent' hinges that let you rotate the display 360 degrees and use the whole thing like an oversized tablet.
The numbering is key. Find an Ideapad or Yoga with 100 at the end of its name and you're looking at one of the cheapest, least advanced laptops in Lenovo's range. At the other end of the scale, 900 represents the heigh-spec, high-cost Lenovo models.
Although this is a good starting place, it can still be a bit of a lottery as to the quality you'll get. It always pays to check Which?'s independent reviews before you buy. We've tested several Lenovo laptops that we think are so poor, that we've 'awarded' them Don't Buy status.
We've tested Lenovo laptops so poor that we've made them Don't Buys
Lenovo ThinkPad range
Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are aimed at business users, but they do occasionally pop up in consumer retailers' shelves, too. They're not cheap, but they have fast processors and they tend to be light and portable.
They often have extra ports and features. There's the TrackPoint 'nipple' - a small red joystick located directly under the keyboard's G and H keys that can direct the cursor - plus a dedicated scroller for easily navigating longer documents.
You can also find Thinkpads that have the Yoga suffix. As you might expect, these hybrid models double up as tablets. The costs are high for these models.
Lenovo laptops: how much do I need to spend?
- Up to £200 - Lenovo laptops this cheap are few and far between. But you may be able to find a small, low-powered Ideapad.
- £200 to £500 - There are plenty of Yogas and Ideapads that you can buy for less than £500. But be warned, we've found Don't Buys in this price bracket.
- £500 to £1,000 - This is where Lenovo laptops particularly impress. Spend around £600-£700 on a Lenovo laptop and you could well bag a respectable, great value model. You can find ThinkPads in this price bracket, too.
- £1,000+ - Aimed towards business users, this is the price range for most Lenovo ThinkPads and premium home user models.
