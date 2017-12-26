Lenovo laptops: Which should I buy?

Lenovo may not be as recogniseable a laptop brand name as Dell, HP or Apple. But Lenovo is a computing giant that produces a wide range of laptops across various budgets.

If you're considering a Lenovo laptop, check our advice and reviews first. We've found Don't Buy laptops from Lenovo, as well as some terrific models we'd happily recommend.

Just want to see our in-depth reviews of Lenovo PCs? Then find comparisons of every model on test in our Lenovo laptop reviews.