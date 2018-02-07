Best laptop brands
Top nine laptop brands for 2018
By Jon Barrow
Article 2 of 7
Not only does Which? independently test dozens of new laptops every year, we also survey of thousands of owners to find out more about each brand. Read on to find out which manufacturers impressed.
Our reliability survey shines a light on the most dependable laptop manufacturers and, combined with our extensive lab tests and owner feedback, means that we can recommend the best laptop brands that you should buy.
Our in-depth laptop tests really push each model to its limits. Our lab technicians measure every aspect of each laptop's performance, from how long its battery lasts to the time it takes to boot up. We assess the quality of the screen and speakers and use ergonomic experts to rate how easy each laptop is to use.
But to make sure we can recommend products that won't give up the ghost after a year or two, we also survey thousands of real laptop users and ask them about the devices that they own.
Our unique survey helps us to identify the brands that you can rely on and enables us to give verdicts on the biggest laptop brands, including Acer, Apple, Dell and Lenovo. To see our in-depth verdicts of individual models visit our laptop reviews.
Below, we've collated all our laptop test results, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see how each of the key laptop brands compare.
|90%
|88%
|Head and shoulders above every other brand on the market for both reliability and customer satisfaction. Plus, all its laptops are Best Buys.
|66%
|61%
|This manufacturer produces some very reliable laptops. But its individual product scores can vary massively, so be sure to check out our reviews before buying one.
|88%
|71%
|This brand produces reliable laptops that its customers rate strongly and which do well in our tests - they're generally quite expensive, though.
|69%
|64%
|This manufacturer produces a huge range of laptops. Prices are reasonable, but the quality can be hit and miss - we've found both Best Buys and Don't Buys in the current line up.
|66%
|58%
|Laptops from this brand are among the cheapest we've reviewed. They're also reasonably reliable, yet owners are unimpressed in their feedback.
|57%
|This brand has stopped making laptops, and though you may be able to buy a second-hand model, there's little reason to do so.
|68%
|66%
|Laptops made by this manufacturer aren't hugely reliable - one in four of the owners in our survey experienced a fault within five years - and its customer score could be better.
|66%
|60%
|This popular brand has an extensive laptop line up. But the quality varies and overall reliability compares poorly to that of its rivals.
|62%
|You don't find many new laptops from this brand these days. And even if you do, our survey data suggests that you should leave them on the shelf.
Choosing the best brand of laptop
The table above shows the real differences between the best and worst laptop brands.
For example, our top brand is streets ahead of its rivals across almost every metric - its customer score is outstanding (meaning that owners report themselves to be more satisfied and more likely to recommend their products), their laptops last longer and they continually ace our lab tests.
It's perhaps unsurprising - though still impressive - that 86% of owners stuck with this brand when it was time to buy a new laptop. This compares to just 18% of people that decided to buy another laptop from the brand that came second to bottom in our rankings.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
Which? has a wealth of information on Britain's favourite computing brands.
Every year we ask Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own - from how likely they would be to recommend a brand, to how reliable the products are once they get them home. This year nearly 10,000 Which? members told us about more than 20,000 devices.
We calculate a brand's reliability and its customer score based on the results of our annual survey. This year we had enough respondents to report on popular high street laptop brands, from Dell and Lenovo to Asus and Apple. The most-recommended brand has a customer score of 88%, compared to 57% for the least-recommended brand.
Our reliability surveys, combined with our extensive lab tests, mean we can recommend the best laptops you should buy.