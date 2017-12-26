Top nine laptop brands

Our reliability survey shines a light on the most dependable laptop manufacturers and, combined with our extensive lab tests and owner feedback, means that we can recommend the best laptop brands that you should buy.

Our in-depth laptop tests really push each model to its limits. Our lab technicians measure every aspect of each laptop's performance, from how long its battery lasts to the time it takes to boot up. We assess the quality of the screen and speakers and use ergonomic experts to rate how easy each laptop is to use.

But to make sure we can recommend products that won't give up the ghost after a year or two, we also survey thousands of real laptop users and ask them about the devices that they own.

Our unique survey helps us to identify the brands that you can rely on and enables us to give verdicts on the biggest laptop brands, including Acer, Apple, Dell and Lenovo. To see our in-depth verdicts of individual models visit our laptop reviews.

Below, we've collated all our laptop test results, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see how each of the key laptop brands compare.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.