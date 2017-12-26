What is a Chromebook?

A Chromebook is a low-cost laptop (usually costing less than £200) running Google’s Chrome OS as its operating system rather than Windows or Apple's OS X.

Designed to be primarily used while connected to the internet, Chromebooks start up in seconds and offer thousands of apps for productivity and creativity. Their battery life can be fantastic - many last for more than 10 hours and some almost 14.

Chromebooks also have built-in virus protection and back up all your files online to the cloud rather than storing them on the actual device. As well as Google itself, most of the other major laptop manufacturers have produced them too, with Acer Chromebooks, HP Chromebooks and Asus Chromebooks all on the market.

If you just want to take a look at all of Chromebooks you can buy, then click to access our expert laptop reviews.