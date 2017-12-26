What is a Chromebook?
By Callum Tennent
Chromebooks are much cheaper than conventional laptops. Read on to to see the best Chromebooks and discover what they are - a viable option if you're after a cheap laptop.
What is a Chromebook?
A Chromebook is a low-cost laptop (usually costing less than £200) running Google’s Chrome OS as its operating system rather than Windows or Apple's OS X.
Designed to be primarily used while connected to the internet, Chromebooks start up in seconds and offer thousands of apps for productivity and creativity. Their battery life can be fantastic - many last for more than 10 hours and some almost 14.
Chromebooks also have built-in virus protection and back up all your files online to the cloud rather than storing them on the actual device. As well as Google itself, most of the other major laptop manufacturers have produced them too, with Acer Chromebooks, HP Chromebooks and Asus Chromebooks all on the market.
Best Chromebooks
Offering excellent value for money, plus a simple and attractive design, this is the best Chromebook on test.
It may run more slowly than its Chromebook competition, but this machine is so light and versatile that it's still worth a look.
A well-built 11-inch Chromebook that's very easy to use, and the battery life is nothing short of excellent.
Should I buy a Chromebook?
If all you're after is a cheap machine for checking emails and catching up on some TV, then a Chromebook could be the ideal bargain purchase. Similarly, if you've been considering an Android tablet, but don't want to part with your keyboard, then Chromebooks offer a handy halfway house.
But because they have barely any storage, they're not an obvious replacement for your desk or laptop PC. You'll barely have any space to save files and you might find some compatibility problems between their apps and traditional programs. Plus, they don't have DVD drives.
Pros: Chromebooks are cheap to buy and start up lightning-fast as they use solid state drives instead of traditional spinning hard drives. They don't tend to get viruses and your files are stored online in the cloud, so are better protected against data loss. Their bumper batteries are a bonus - some last around 14 hours, which is double the average Windows laptop.
Cons: There's little storage space on a Chromebook, so you can't keep files, photos or your music collection on them. This means you have to always be connected to the internet to access your files, or to run the web apps. You may miss using traditional programs (such as Word and Excel), though Google has app equivalents that carry out the same kind of tasks.
How do apps work on a Chromebook?
Like your smartphone or tablet, Chromebooks run web apps that you download instead of traditional programs physically installed on your computer, as used on PCs and Macs. For example, instead of using Microsoft Office to create documents, you can go to Google Drive to create and share files online. The Chrome Web Store helps you find the apps you need with its collections and app categories.
The Chrome Web Store contains a wide range of free and paid-for apps, extensions and themes, all designed for Chromebooks and the Chrome browser.
Microsoft Office isn’t available for Chrome OS, but that doesn’t mean that your work files aren’t supported. You can always use the native Google Drive to open and edit spreadsheets or documents. All your old documents, presentations and spreadsheets can be directly imported into Drive, allowing you to continue working without missing a step.
Can I work offline with a Chromebook?
Chromebooks do rely heavily on being connected to wi-fi, but you can still work with a limited number of ‘offline’ apps. Any work completed while away from the wi-fi connection is instantly synced and saved to the cloud once you reconnect to the internet.
Furthermore, the offline mode isn’t enabled by default and it will take a few minutes to set up with additional plugins, so you can easily access your files.
If you wish to print from your Chromebook you'll need to have a printer with wireless or internet connectivity.
