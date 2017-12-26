What is Windows 10 S?

Windows 10 S is designed for schools, students and anyone who wants a low-cost, simple-to-use computer. Think of it as a stripped-down spin-off of Windows 10. It keeps the look and feel of Microsoft’s main operating system, while being safer and more streamlined, at least according to Microsoft. The key difference is it only gives you access to applications and software from the Windows Store.

The operating system will come pre-installed on a range of laptops from leading manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Toshiba, with prices currently starting at $189 (£146), as well as Microsoft’s own (far pricier) Surface Book.

Windows 10 S computers will compete with Google’s range of cheap Chromebooks, which have their own app store much like the Windows one.

