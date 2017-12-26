How we test leaf blowers

Our recommended Best Buy leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs take the hard work out of clearing autunm leaves. They shift piles of leaves so your garden looks smart and tidy, and they're easy to use.

Our field tests and reviews of corded electric, cordless battery-powered and petrol leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs are designed to sort the outstanding models from the poor machines that require too much effort to collect the leaves.

Read on to find out the lengths we go to in the Which? field tests to find the best leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs. Our reviews answer all the most crucial questions about leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, including:

How well will it shift wet leaves?

Will it blow the leaves everywhere?

Is it easy to use?

How noisy will it be?

Can it tackle leaves on gravel?

Should I buy it?

Go straight to our leaf blower reviews to discover the best and worst models. To find out more about our testing, read on.