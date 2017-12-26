What is limescale?

Limescale forms when salts dissolved in hard water are left behind as the water evaporates. It mainly consists of calcium carbonate from limestone dissolved in rainwater. If you have hard water you’ll notice white deposits build up on your surfaces – such as your shower screen, taps, sinks and draining board – in your kettle and, unseen, in your pipes and inside your appliances.

Limescale doesn’t dissolve in water and takes some elbow grease to shift through scrubbing alone. Limescale removers are acid-based chemical cleaners which work by dissolving (or technically reacting with) the calcium carbonate in limescale to help banish it from your surfaces.

Our independent tests assess how much limescale each cleaner can remove so you can find the most effective product – find out more on our how we test limescale removers page.

How to remove limescale from kitchen and bathroom surfaces

Choosing a Best Buy limescale remover spray will help you shift scale deposits easily, but make sure you leave it to work for long enough to get the best results.

Most limescale remover sprays we tested advise leaving them to work for five minutes on stubborn deposits before rinsing off thoroughly. But do check the packaging before you start cleaning: a couple of cleaners advise just 30 seconds of action time before they need rinsing off.

We also asked Which? members to let us know their top tips on removing limescale. These are:

Clean your surfaces regularly to avoid stubborn deposits building up

Wipe down your taps and showers after every use to stop limescale forming as the water evaporates

Don’t leave water standing in the bottom of the bath, shower or sink

Others told us they have installed a water softener in their home or filter water in the kitchen to help deal with the problem.

