How we test limescale remover

How well does the limescale remover shift limescale?

This is the key part of our test, and we found some products are significantly better than others - the best limescale removers we tested shift four times more scale than the worst.

To see how well each spray removes limescale, we immerse a slab of a specially chosen type of rock (which has the same properties as limescale) in them for the time stated on the bottle. We weigh the slab before and after to assess how much limescale has been removed. We do it like this as it's the most reliable and consistent way of assessing how much limescale each spray can remove.

Products that remove the most limescale in the stated action time are the most powerful, and therefore the most effective if you have hard water at home. They should also reduce how frequently you need to clean limescale from your bathroom or kitchen surfaces by removing it more effectively each time you clean. And you're likely to need to use less of them to get a good result, so they could save you money in the long run, too.

To give each product the best chance of success, we follow the maximum action time written on the bottle. For some products this is up to five minutes.

