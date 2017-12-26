Which? Don't Buy limescale removers

The Don’t Buy limescale removers uncovered by our tests will leave you struggling with stubborn scale deposits or cleaning more often to keep limescale from building up.

We found some limescale removers did a worse job than if you were using standard household vinegar. And our lowest-scoring limescale removers cleaned off four times less limescale than the best.

By contrast, our Best Buy limescale removers will blitz scale build-ups with ease and get your bathroom soap-scum free in minutes.

