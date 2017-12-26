Which? Don't Buy limescale removers
Don’t Buy limescale removers will leave you with dull surfaces and out of pocket. Discover the ones you should avoid.
The Don’t Buy limescale removers uncovered by our tests will leave you struggling with stubborn scale deposits or cleaning more often to keep limescale from building up.
We found some limescale removers did a worse job than if you were using standard household vinegar. And our lowest-scoring limescale removers cleaned off four times less limescale than the best.
By contrast, our Best Buy limescale removers will blitz scale build-ups with ease and get your bathroom soap-scum free in minutes.
Limescale removers to avoid
Which? has tested limescale removers from big brands – including Cif, Cillit Bang and Viakal – as well as supermarket-own-brand spray cleaners to find the very best and worst. Our rigorous testing means we can recommend to you the products that are effective and tell you which ones struggle to shift bathroom grime.
- We put every limescale remover through the same set of tests, including limescale removal, soap-scum cleaning and surface care, so you’ll know exactly what to expect.
- We give every limescale remover a Which? test score so you can immediately see at a glance which are the best and worst.
- Our tests cover big brands and supermarket-own brands, eco-friendly products, and both budget and premium limescale products, so you can find the best for your bathroom and your budget. You can see how their ratings compare in our full limescale removers results.
When we asked Which? members which cleaning products they’d like us to test, limescale removers was one of the most popular requests. Here, we show you the worst – so you know which to avoid the next time your limescale remover runs out. If you’re a Which? member, you can log in to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy products on this page.
