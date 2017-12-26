Top five pocket sprung mattresses for 2018

Pocket sprung mattresses are often said to provide long-lasting support without ever sagging in the middle. But while the best do all that and more, the worst we've seen cost hundreds of pounds and fail on both counts. Take a look at our pick of the best and worst pocket sprung mattresses to avoid making a decision that will hamper your sleep for years to come.

Don't assume that a great night's sleep costs a fortune. Our rigorous tests exclusively reveal that some mattresses costing less than £250 are more supportive, breathable and durable than certain mattresses costing four times as much.

Whether you want a traditional pocket sprung mattress with natural fillings, or a more modern one containing both springs and memory foam, we've tested some excellent mattresses that you'll want to consider. Take a look at our recommendations below, or head to our full list of mattress reviews to pick out the perfect option for you.

