Top five mini hi-fi systems
By Alison Potter
Listen to the radio or your CD collection with a great-sounding Best Buy mini hi-fi system that will give you years of listening pleasure
In an ideal world we would invest in the best possible sound system to do our favourite songs justice. But that’s not always practical, especially when it comes to price and space. If you don’t want a full-sized, audiophile's hi-fi but you also don’t want a pint-sized wireless speaker, a mini hi-fi system is ideal.
The best models cram a lot of features into a compact box, without compromising on sound or becoming too complex to use. Put one in your living room and you can relax with your favourite artists, or tune into Gardener’s Question Time while you’re putting your feet up. Which? tests a wide range of mini hi-fi systems every year, from simple, budget mini systems to high-end models with internet streaming and Bluetooth capabilities, so you can find the most suitable one for you.
In the table below you’ll find five Best Buy mini hi-fis we’d recommend in 2017, and further down the page we’ve highlighted three of the worst for comparison. So, you can make sure you don’t end up with a mini hi-fi system that sounds awful or is a pain to use when all you’re looking for is some easy listening.
Top five mini hi-fi systems for 2017
- Sound:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Speakers:
- Claimed Amp power per channel:
- Bluetooth present:
This is our highest-scoring mini hi-fi system. It’s reassuringly solid and well made, and when paired with a good set of speakers produces one of the best sounds we’ve heard from a hi-fi system.
- Sound:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Speakers:
- Claimed Amp power per channel:
- Bluetooth present:
This mini hi-fi is certainly appealing, earning a Best Buy award for matching great sound with simplicity. There’s a CD player, DAB/FM radio and Bluetooth, as well as a range of inputs so you can run your TV, set-top box, games console or Blu-ray player through it.
- Sound:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Speakers:
- Claimed Amp power per channel:
- Bluetooth present:
A hub of all things wireless, this mini hi-fi has Bluetooth and wi-fi for seamless streaming from services such as BBC iPlayer, as well as access to a vast number of internet radio stations.
- Sound:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Speakers:
- Claimed Amp power per channel:
- Bluetooth present:
With both wireless and wired connections, plus a CD player, DAB, FM and AM radio, this mini hi-fi system is already attractive enough. But match it with a decent set of speakers and you’ll get brilliant sound quality too.
- Sound:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Speakers:
- Claimed Amp power per channel:
- Bluetooth present:
Although it's relatively modest in terms of features, with no fancy extras such as internet connectivity, this mini hi-fi system has got it where it counts. It produces a pleasing and powerful room-filling sound, and is particularly easy to set up and use.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct at June 2017.
And here are three to avoid
Mini hi-fi systems aren’t cheap, ranging in price from around £100 up to £500. So, if you make a mistake, it’s most likely going to be a costly one. Not only do Don’t Buy mini hi-fi systems sound awful, but they’re often also poorly built and difficult to use. The three below have very few redeeming features and the sound quality is so poor we would recommend you stay well away and invest in a better-sounding system.
Worst three mini hi-fi systems for 2017
- Sound:
- 2 out of 5
- Advanced use:
- 3 out of 5
- Speakers:
- Claimed Amp power per channel:
- Bluetooth present:
This mini hi-fi system can go pretty loud and it has a wide range of features, but it fails at actually making anything sound good. It also automatically goes into standby mode, which means it takes a few minutes to warm up every time you want to use it.
- Sound:
- 1 out of 5
- Advanced use:
- 4 out of 5
- Speakers:
- Claimed Amp power per channel:
- Bluetooth present:
This sleek-looking all-in-one mini hi-fi struggled to cope whether we played pop, rock, classic or jazz, and speech didn’t fare much better either. It’s simple to use, but incredibly limited if you don’t have remote control to hand.
- Sound:
- 2 out of 5
- Advanced use:
- 1 out of 5
- Speakers:
- Claimed Amp power per channel:
- Bluetooth present:
Although this mini hi-fi system is very reasonably priced, it’s the worst-sounding model we’ve ever tested. Not only is it headache-inducing to listen to, but it’s a nightmare to use the diminutive remote and it’s awkward to set it up too.
Mini hi-fi features to look out for
The very best micro hi-fi systems offer a wide range of playback options, which cater to how your music is stored - whether it’s on CD or a digital audio file. They play the radio you want to hear, whether it’s AM/FM, DAB or internet radio. They offer wired and wireless streaming, and have a range of inputs so you can run your TV, set-top box, games console or Blu-ray player through it. Here are the main features you might want to consider if you’re investing in a new mini hi-fi system.
External aerial
If you want to listen to FM/AM or DAB radio, you’ll be best off getting a mini hi-fi that comes with an external aerial. If the aerial it comes with isn’t up to the job it is possible to switch it for another one, but check with the manufacturer before buying one to check it would be compatible.
Wi-fi
Built-in wi-fi means easy access to your existing internet connection, so you can stream from music and radio subscription services, as well as get internet radio.
Line input
For wired streaming from smartphones, tablets and other devices, you’ll need a mini hi-fi with a 3.5mm line-input socket and a line-input cable to connect it to your hi-fi.
Bluetooth and NFC
These are useful if you want to wirelessly stream music from your mobile or tablet. Mini hi-fi systems that have Bluetooth and NFC (near-field communication) will easily sync with, and play audio from, your smartphone, tablet or MP3 player.
Alarms
If you’re looking for a mini hi-fi that can play tunes and get you out of bed in the mornings, a model with good alarm options is essential. The best will let you select which days to set the alarm for and how the alarm will sound - be it a buzzer or a radio station. If you and your partner need to get up at different times, look for a model with multiple independent alarms.
CD player
It’s less common than it was, but many mini hi-fi systems still offer a CD player. Some can hold multiple CDs and have internal storage so you can digitise your CD collection and save hundreds of songs to the hi-fi unit.
Remote control
Not everyone will think this is essential but, if you’re picking a mini hi-fi system for a living room as opposed to the bedroom, it can be handy so you don't have to get up every time you want to adjust the volume or switch stations. Look for one with prominent, well-labelled buttons. Some audio brands have a free app you can download to turn your smartphone into a remote control if it doesn't already come with one.
USB
A USB port can be useful, as it allows you to plug in other devices, such as a phone or tablet. The hi-fi can then charge your devices or play music stored on them.
SD card
Similar to a USB stick, some mini hi-fi systems will have an SD-card slot so you can play digital music files stored on an SD card.
Coaxial input
If you want to connect your mini hi-fi system to your sound bar or Blu-ray player to improve the sound coming from your TV, you’ll need to make sure it has a coaxial input.