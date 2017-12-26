Mobile phone coverage in London

New research by Which? and OpenSignal has found that London has the best 4G availability in the UK, with mobile phone users able to access the fast network almost 70% (69.7%) of the time.

Meanwhile, Wales came bottom of our availability rankings. Customers there could only get a 4G signal 35.4% of the time – that's 10 percentage points lower than the next-worst region (the South West – 45.7%).

Ultimately, if you need a 4G signal in London, then there's a good chance you'll get it.

Find out which network is the best where you live with our free coverage checker.

Although 4G availability is very good, London's average 4G speed is, surprisingly, the worst of any region we tested.

Our results show that phone users in the city have an average download speed of 18.8Mbps. At the other end of the table, Northern Ireland boasts the top average download speed of 23.3Mbps. Yorkshire and Humberside, and the East Midlands are close behind with speeds of 22.8Mbps each.

The reason for these low speeds is that the capital's huge population and demand for mobile data means more people are connecting to 4G there than anywhere else in the country. That, in turn, creates congestion on the network, dragging down speeds for everyone.

Best network for 4G availability in London