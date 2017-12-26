Mobile phone coverage in Northern Ireland

A new report by Which? and OpenSignal has found that 4G mobile phone users in Northern Ireland are able to access a 4G signal almost 60% of the time (58.5%). This result puts Northern Ireland fourth out of the 12 regions we tested for 4G availability, with the area lagging some way behind the North East, Yorkshire and Humberside, and London.

Phone users in the capital have the best access to 4G and are able to get a 4G signal almost 70% of the time (69.7%). Meanwhile at the other end of our table, 4G phone users in Wales have to put up with only having access 35.4% of the time.

Find out which network is the best where you live with our free coverage checker.

However, Northern Ireland came top of our table for average 4G speeds. The data showed that, on average, phone users in the region enjoyed speeds of 23.3Mbps. By contrast, customers in Wales received average speeds of 21.7Mbps and those in Scotland get 21.1Mbps.

Surprisingly, 4G customers in London get the slowest average speed – just 18.8Mbps – probably due to the heavy demand causing speeds to slow down.

Best network for 4G availability in Northern Ireland